ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill singer, vocal coach found guilty for ‘assaulting’ officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTUtO_0kXdLKyQ00

*Note: The video included in this story contains materials from previous coverage.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay woman has been convicted of seven charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. She was convicted on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 54, of Spring Hill, was found guilty on three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, three counts of civil disorder, and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, all felonies, according to USDOJ . Her bench trial began in mid-January .

DeSantis plans to ban ‘indoctrination’ at Florida colleges and universities

Arrested on June 2, 2021, Southard-Rumsey reportedly tried to rip a riot shield out of the hands of a Capitol Police officer and was recorded on video yelling, “Tell Pelosi we are coming for that b****,” and, “There’s a hundred thousand of us, what’s it going to be?…Last friend, last bullet. What’s it going to be?” according to USDOJ records and statements, and previous reporting.

Southard-Rumsey also “obtained a flagpole” and pressed it against a sergeant’s chest after multiple USCP officers arrived on scene, at the stairs leading into the U.S. Capitol.

Afterward, USDOJ said, “Southard-Rumsey was removed from the area by officers and made her way to the Rotunda,” where she joined a group of individuals who…pushed a group of police officers down a set of stairs,” while attempting to find then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

USDOJ said afterward, Southard-Rumsey went back to the Capitol Rotunda.

“When officers attempted to clear the area of unauthorized individuals, she grabbed two officers’ batons and then grasped a metal stanchion with both hands, threatening the officers nearby,” according to the justice department.

DeSantis calls gender reassignment surgery ‘hacking off body parts’

As previously reported, Southard-Rumsey was depicted in multiple social media posts to be standing outside the Capitol and “ready to take it over,” according to one tweet, which continued saying “As soon as we get enough people up here. To run the Capitol building. It’s going to be fun.”

The Spring Hill vocal coach and singer will be back in court on June 3 for a sentencing hearing. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, in addition to potential fines and penalties.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Police Use Restaurant Promotion to Crack Elderly Woman’s 1987 Cold Case Murder

Police investigators in Florida believe they have solved an elderly woman’s cold case murder with the help of a fake restaurant promotion, announcing the suspect’s arrest just short of the grim anniversary. Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, was arrested in Mississippi on Jan. 26 for first-degree murder, but he lived in St. Petersburg, Florida, back in 1987, when he murdered local woman Opal Weil, 82, said the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in a press statement and affidavit.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, Bayonet Point

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the 7900 block area of SR 52 in Bayonet Point. An adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute, and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
BAYONET POINT, FL
WFLA

WFLA

136K+
Followers
28K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy