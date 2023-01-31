ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

MONAs February events

The Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science (MONAS) will offer free programs for children and families this February, the museum said in a news release. Admission to the museum and programs are free. Registration is not required for any of the events. “Nature & Science Discovery PreK”: 10 a.m....
Spring Fling

More than a dozen people have labored for more than a dozen months to bring the Las Cruces Quilt Guild “Spring Fling" Quilt Show to fruition. It is scheduled for Feb. 3-4 at the Las Cruces Convention Center. They have created an event in which the excitement spreads beyond quilters and their families and out into the community at large.
Country Club building: Should it stay or should it go?

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Las Cruces Country Club clubhouse building, more than 90 years old, is facing demolition. Some historians are distraught at the thought of losing it, but as of this writing, no viable plan has emerged to save it. Below are excerpted comments from historic preservationist Jo Ruprecht, via a letter, and from developer Randy McMillan, via an interview with the Bulletin’s Mike Cook.
From Country, To Rock, to Mexican Music Here’s A Look At Concerts Coming To El Paso

The year has just started but El Paso is already getting jam-packed with some pretty awesome concert announcements!. From A beloved Mexican artist to a 70s rock band, and even a country superstar who will be gracing us with the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, Here’s a look at a few concerts many locals will be looking forward to these next few months:
LCPS hosts town hall for feedback on upcoming academic calendar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Changes could be on the horizon for the Las Cruces Public School District's academic calendar. The LCPS Calendar committee is hosting a town hall where they plan to share 2 draft calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This comes after the district switched...
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976

The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
New hope for beleaguered part of city

The city has had an extensive, detailed plan to revive the El Paseo corridor ever since 2009. That was the year Las Cruces was one of a handful of cities selected by the federal government for a new program to revitalize economically depressed sections in core areas of the city. We were awarded $2 million, which was enough to conduct a pretty thorough survey.
