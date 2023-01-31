Read full article on original website
desertexposure.com
MONAs February events
The Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science (MONAS) will offer free programs for children and families this February, the museum said in a news release. Admission to the museum and programs are free. Registration is not required for any of the events. “Nature & Science Discovery PreK”: 10 a.m....
desertexposure.com
NMSU Black History Month events include barbecue, movies, basketball, health fair, night market
• Welcome Back Barbeque: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Corbett Center. • Movie Night and Discussion: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Black Programs Lounge, room 234, Corbett Center. • Dinner and a Movie: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day), Black Programs Lounge, room 234, Corbett Center. • Basketball...
virtualbx.com
El Paso Elementary Phase II – Harmony School of Innovation
Architect – 1 Bidding General Contractor – 3 First Reported on Friday, December 9, 2022 – Last Updated 1/27/2023 4:38:15 PM.
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
desertexposure.com
Spring Fling
More than a dozen people have labored for more than a dozen months to bring the Las Cruces Quilt Guild “Spring Fling" Quilt Show to fruition. It is scheduled for Feb. 3-4 at the Las Cruces Convention Center. They have created an event in which the excitement spreads beyond quilters and their families and out into the community at large.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Country Club building: Should it stay or should it go?
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Las Cruces Country Club clubhouse building, more than 90 years old, is facing demolition. Some historians are distraught at the thought of losing it, but as of this writing, no viable plan has emerged to save it. Below are excerpted comments from historic preservationist Jo Ruprecht, via a letter, and from developer Randy McMillan, via an interview with the Bulletin’s Mike Cook.
From Country, To Rock, to Mexican Music Here’s A Look At Concerts Coming To El Paso
The year has just started but El Paso is already getting jam-packed with some pretty awesome concert announcements!. From A beloved Mexican artist to a 70s rock band, and even a country superstar who will be gracing us with the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, Here’s a look at a few concerts many locals will be looking forward to these next few months:
KFOX 14
LCPS hosts town hall for feedback on upcoming academic calendar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Changes could be on the horizon for the Las Cruces Public School District's academic calendar. The LCPS Calendar committee is hosting a town hall where they plan to share 2 draft calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This comes after the district switched...
KFOX 14
NMSU accepts applications for engineering summer program for middle, high school students
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University has hosted the NM PREP Middle School Academy and high school academy program since 2016. The program is a hands-on, engineering summer program. NM PREP will host four programs on the Las Cruces campus, one near the San Ildefonso Pueblo...
KVIA
“We’re looking towards the future:” Santa Fe Restaurant opens in former “Forghedaboudit” location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Picacho Hills neighborhood west of Las Cruces has a new but familiar face occupying the building where "Forghedaboudit" once stood. "We're looking to get back into the restaurant business again," said Santa Fe Restaurant owner Mariah Baeza. Her family has owned the Santa...
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
Everyone is Hoping Chico’s Tacos Really Did Bring Back their OG Cheese
While scrolling through the Foodies of El Paso TX. & Surrounding Areas official page (it is a private group but it has over 40,000 members so you probably are already in that group!) I came upon a post that I could not believe my eyes!. A member of the group...
Is The German Pub Closing Its Doors After Nearly 10 Years In El Paso?
El Paso’s only German Pub will be closing their doors after nearly 10 years in business Well, kind of. A post was recently shared in a local Facebook group which featured photos of a bar that was up for sale. The post read:. “Established Restaurant/ Pub for rent !...
elpasonews.org
KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976
The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
cbs4local.com
YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
New Hip-Hop Themed Cookie Chain on El Paso’s West Side Does its Cookies ‘Thicc’
The gourmet cookie market has discovered El Paso and they’re coming for our waistline. Yet another fresh-baked cookie franchise has opened in our city, but I ain’t mad at them. I mean, who isn’t down with more dessert options? Especially when it’s warm, gooey cookies. Cookie...
krwg.org
New hope for beleaguered part of city
The city has had an extensive, detailed plan to revive the El Paseo corridor ever since 2009. That was the year Las Cruces was one of a handful of cities selected by the federal government for a new program to revitalize economically depressed sections in core areas of the city. We were awarded $2 million, which was enough to conduct a pretty thorough survey.
One of Arizona’s Unique Dessert Shops Will Soon Call El Paso Home
El Paso loves its sweet treats, which is why this Arizona sweet shop that's coming to El Paso's Eastside will be a perfect addition!. This Arizona dessert shop is a unique fusion of some of our favorite American and Mexican snacks, and soon, it'll be calling El Paso home!. As...
