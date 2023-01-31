Read full article on original website
Paving the way through a male-dominated industry, one house at a time
DANE, Wis. — The trade industry is one that has been and still is dominated by men. Currently, the construction workforce is only made up of 11% women and Dawn McIntosh, president and CEO of CLE construction, is doing what she can to change that. “I am very involved...
MGM Springfield celebrates first day of sports betting in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque and other representatives, each placed bets Tuesday on upcoming games, including the Super Bowl, to celebrate the first day of sports wagering in Massachusetts. What You Need To Know. As of Tuesday, MGM Springfield is now...
'Flattered and somewhat surprised': Jose Salazar, Ohio chefs react to 2023 James Beard Award nominations
CINCINNATI — Jose Salazar admitted to being surprised his high-end restaurant Mita’s earned a nomination as one of the top restaurants in the United States from the James Beard Foundation. What You Need To Know. The James Beard Foundation nominated nine Ohio eateries or business owners for its...
