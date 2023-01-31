Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys Back in Lunardi’s Bracket, Move Up in Major Metrics after Bedlam Win
Don’t look now, but the Cowboys have won four of five and are back in Joe Lunardi’s bracket. After the Cowboys’ 71-61 win in Norman on Wednesday night, Lunardi has Oklahoma State as the last team in when he released his Thursday bracket. But aside from bracket predictions, the Cowboys have also climbed some of college basketball’s major metrics in recent weeks.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Feb. 2): Pokes Smoke the Sooners in Norman, Recapping Signing Day
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Cowboys torched the Sooners in Bedlam at Lloyd Noble Center – Moussa Cisse played 18 minutes and shot eight of ten from the field, Kalib Boone kept playing aggressively (PFB) •...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Video: Boynton, Players Recap Bedlam Win
NORMAN — The Oklahoma State basketball team beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night in Lloyd Noble Center. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse met with reporters to recap the Cowboys’ win.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Talks Recruiting Class, DC Search, Culture Concerns and More in Radio Hit
Mike Gundy spoke publicly for the first time in weeks on Wednesday in a radio appearance with Robert Allen on Triple Play Sports in Stillwater to talk about the incoming 2023 recruiting class, the defensive coordinator search and what he was looking to accomplish with that hire, the culture at OSU and much more.
pistolsfiringblog.com
In-State Offensive Lineman Jamison Mejia Commits to Oklahoma State
OSU added a late commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Signing Day with a significant in-state talent, offensive lineman Jamison Mejia from Broken Arrow, deciding to stay within the state borders and play his college ball in black and orange. Mejia chose OSU over a reported offer sheet that included Virginia, Tulsa, Arkansas State and others.
pistolsfiringblog.com
National Signing Day Live: Oklahoma State Putting the Finishing Touches on Its 2023 Class
After an eventful early signing period and transfer portal haul, Oklahoma State is set to put the finishing touches on its 2023 signing class Wednesday as the regular signing period opens. Entering the day, OSU has a trio of unsigned prospects committed, and there could be a Signing Day surprise...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State February Signing Day 2023: Quarterback
STILLWATER – The February signing period is finally here and Oklahoma State is looking to put the finishing touches on its 2023 signing class!. Pokes Report has put together in-depth recruiting profiles on the new high school additions, as well as the transfers who have been added to the team since the December signing period.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Releases 2023 Football Schedule
The Big 12 schedule release is usually a formality, but not for the 2023 season. It’s no longer a nine-game round robin with UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU set to join the league this upcoming season. The Big 12 is up to 14 teams for at least this year before OU and Texas find a way to the SEC. Oklahoma State won’t play everyone every year any more, but without further ado, here is a look at the Cowboys’ full 2023 schedule.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
KOCO
Winter weather causes Shawnee woman to slip, fall and break tailbone
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The winter weather caused a woman in Shawnee to slip and fall, breaking her tailbone. Street crews have been working around the clock, taking care of the roads during the ice storm. EMSA said car crashes haven’t been their top call. It’s been slips and falls....
