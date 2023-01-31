ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Cowboys Back in Lunardi’s Bracket, Move Up in Major Metrics after Bedlam Win

Don’t look now, but the Cowboys have won four of five and are back in Joe Lunardi’s bracket. After the Cowboys’ 71-61 win in Norman on Wednesday night, Lunardi has Oklahoma State as the last team in when he released his Thursday bracket. But aside from bracket predictions, the Cowboys have also climbed some of college basketball’s major metrics in recent weeks.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Video: Boynton, Players Recap Bedlam Win

NORMAN — The Oklahoma State basketball team beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night in Lloyd Noble Center. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse met with reporters to recap the Cowboys’ win.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

In-State Offensive Lineman Jamison Mejia Commits to Oklahoma State

OSU added a late commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Signing Day with a significant in-state talent, offensive lineman Jamison Mejia from Broken Arrow, deciding to stay within the state borders and play his college ball in black and orange. Mejia chose OSU over a reported offer sheet that included Virginia, Tulsa, Arkansas State and others.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State February Signing Day 2023: Quarterback

STILLWATER – The February signing period is finally here and Oklahoma State is looking to put the finishing touches on its 2023 signing class!. Pokes Report has put together in-depth recruiting profiles on the new high school additions, as well as the transfers who have been added to the team since the December signing period.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Releases 2023 Football Schedule

The Big 12 schedule release is usually a formality, but not for the 2023 season. It’s no longer a nine-game round robin with UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU set to join the league this upcoming season. The Big 12 is up to 14 teams for at least this year before OU and Texas find a way to the SEC. Oklahoma State won’t play everyone every year any more, but without further ado, here is a look at the Cowboys’ full 2023 schedule.
STILLWATER, OK
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy