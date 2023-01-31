Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Feb. 2): Pokes Smoke the Sooners in Norman, Recapping Signing Day
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Cowboys torched the Sooners in Bedlam at Lloyd Noble Center – Moussa Cisse played 18 minutes and shot eight of ten from the field, Kalib Boone kept playing aggressively (PFB) •...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys Back in Lunardi’s Bracket, Move Up in Major Metrics after Bedlam Win
Don’t look now, but the Cowboys have won four of five and are back in Joe Lunardi’s bracket. After the Cowboys’ 71-61 win in Norman on Wednesday night, Lunardi has Oklahoma State as the last team in when he released his Thursday bracket. But aside from bracket predictions, the Cowboys have also climbed some of college basketball’s major metrics in recent weeks.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Cowboys Sweep Bedlam 71-61, Mike Boynton Earns Career Win No. 100
Four days prior, Sooner fans stormed the court at Lloyd Noble Center following Oklahoma’s upset blowout of then-No. 2 Alabama. On Wednesday night, you could hear every shoe squeak. Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 71-61, but it was nowhere near that close while it counted. OSU played nearly flawless offensive...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 71-61 Victory against Oklahoma
NORMAN — The Cowboys beat their rival Sooners by double digits, but in reality, it was a bigger beating than the final score let on. Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday in Lloyd Noble Center. The Cowboys led by as many as 22 in the second half to secure the sweep over their Bedlam rivals. Here are five thoughts from the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
In-State Offensive Lineman Jamison Mejia Commits to Oklahoma State
OSU added a late commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Signing Day with a significant in-state talent, offensive lineman Jamison Mejia from Broken Arrow, deciding to stay within the state borders and play his college ball in black and orange. Mejia chose OSU over a reported offer sheet that included Virginia, Tulsa, Arkansas State and others.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Video: Boynton, Players Recap Bedlam Win
NORMAN — The Oklahoma State basketball team beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night in Lloyd Noble Center. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse met with reporters to recap the Cowboys’ win.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Releases 2023 Football Schedule
The Big 12 schedule release is usually a formality, but not for the 2023 season. It’s no longer a nine-game round robin with UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU set to join the league this upcoming season. The Big 12 is up to 14 teams for at least this year before OU and Texas find a way to the SEC. Oklahoma State won’t play everyone every year any more, but without further ado, here is a look at the Cowboys’ full 2023 schedule.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Notebook: Finding the ‘Magic Formula,’ Boynton Coming Up on 100 Wins, Cisse Update
STILLWATER — When the Cowboys head to Norman on Wednesday, they won’t be short on storylines. Oklahoma State plays Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lloyd Noble Center with the Bedlam rivals each planted on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the game. Mike Boynton met with reporters Monday to discuss the matchup. Here are some things that stood out.
