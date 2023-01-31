ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maynardville, TN

Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid

By Gregory Raucoules
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9vvj_0kXdKW4R00

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A tip from an animal welfare group to the Union County Sheriff’s Office led to a raid at a cockfighting derby over the weekend.

Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to cockfighting following a raid in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville on Saturday, the Union County Clerk’s Office said.

Cockfighting is a Class A misdemeanor in Tennessee. The state is one of eight in the nation without felony-level penalties for the crime.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

According to a release from the Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, the investigation was instigated by a tip and drone surveillance from the animal welfare group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK). The group has been conducting surveillance operations throughout the south using drones.

The animal welfare group said the raid prevented more fights that had been planned that day.

“We applaud Sheriff Breeding for breaking up this cockfight and sending a signal that the county finds this conduct reprehensible,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

A bill has been filed for introduction in the Tennessee General Assembly that would make core cockfighting activities a felony offense and increase fines. Previous efforts to increase penalties for cockfighting in the state have failed.

A hearing in the Union County case has been set for Thursday, March 2.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

RAW: Bradshaw Garden Shooting

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee

A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
VINCENNES, IN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, Knoxville police officials said. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire

The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy