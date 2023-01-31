ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

U.S. birth rates drop as women wait to have babies

American women are having fewer babies, and they're having them later in life, government figures released Tuesday show. Data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's statistic arm — showed a sharp decline in fertility rates in recent years, with most women having an average of 1.3 babies and an increasing percentage giving birth at age 35 or older. "During the last decade, we have seen a huge shift in when and how women give birth," Alison Gemmill, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who researches demographics and...
Deseret News

First-time mothers are older than ever, CDC says

Age of first — and also last — birth says a lot about family size and even issues like economics. Fertility rates from the CDC and Census Bureau show that the trend down might be reversing, but it’s too soon to say.
Washington Examiner

To combat the baby bust, make infant basics more available

American women are having fewer babies and having them later, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report . The mean number of births by women ages 15 to 49 from 2015 to 2019 was 1.3. Why the baby bust?. There are many reasons people delay or...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
Teressa P.

The Diabetes Medication Shortage

Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
CBS Boston

Study shows screen time in infancy can lead to behavioral problems later on

BOSTON -- For the first time, a new study provides evidence that screen time in infancy can lead to behavioral problems in childhood. An international team of researchers, including here at Boston Children's Hospital, followed 400 kids from one to nine years old. They asked their parents about screen time, examined their brains' electrical activity at 18 months, and collected information about their executive functioning at age nine through neuropsych testing and teacher and parent questionnaires.  They found that every hour of increased screen time in infancy was associated with decreased measures of attention and executive functioning at age nine. They also found that babies with more screen time showed changes in brain activity associated with difficulties in attention.  The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that young children stay away from screens until 18 months of age and that screen time should be limited to no more than one hour a day for kids ages 2 to 5.
Phys.org

Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated

While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
KevinMD.com

The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis

Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
CBS News

Experts warn of child care industry turmoil ahead

For Christina Townsend, the cost of child care for her young son was $1,625 a month in Northern Virginia, about 50% of her take-home income. That was on top of the financial burden of taking unpaid parental leave when he was born.Last summer, her small family decided to move across the country to Denver, Colorado, which they found more affordable. But the cost of child care remained a challenge. In the end, Townsend, who herself has a masters degree in early childhood education, made the decision to stop teaching and work remotely part-time as a contractor and care full-time for...
Medical News Today

What are the signs of liver damage?

Liver damage, or cirrhosis, may cause no symptoms in its early stages. Early signs may be nonspecific, such as nausea or fatigue. Later stages can lead to worsening symptoms such as jaundice, itchy skin, and swelling in the lower limbs. According to 2018 statistics,. adults in America have a liver...
The Herald News

Many Seniors Shunned In-Home Care During Pandemic, Worsening Health

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on older Americans. A new study finds that many older adults declined medically necessary in-home care during the height of the pandemic in 2020 for fear of contracting the coronavirus, but doing so may have led to new or worsening health conditions. Home-based health care providers said they felt they lacked sufficient information and training...
Tv20detroit.com

Banana Boat expands recall for hair and scalp sunscreen over benzene concerns

(WXYZ) — The manufacturer of Banana Boat is expanding a recall issued last summer for its hair and scalp sunscreen spray. Edgewell Personal Care Company initially recalled three batches of the product in July 2022 after traces of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, were found in samples. On Jan. 27, the company announced it added one more batch to the recall.
Medical News Today

Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more

Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
wdfxfox34.com

Medication Treatment for Alcohol Addiction

Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/medication-treatment-for-alcohol-addiction/. One of the most critical health risks in the United States is alcohol-related problems, which are caused by drinking too much, too quickly, or too frequently. According to research, more than 14 million people over the age of 18 have an alcohol use disorder (AUD), and...
19thnews.org

1 in 4 parents report being fired for work interruptions due to child care breakdowns

Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. Nearly one in 4 parents reported last year being fired from their jobs due to the continuing breakdown of child care for their kids, according to a new study published Thursday. It’s just the latest statistic in a crisis that is exacting a costly toll not only on families, but also on the economy: The report puts the price tag for the lack of access to affordable child care at $122 billion in 2022 due to lost wages, productivity and tax revenue.
