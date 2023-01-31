Read full article on original website
U.S. birth rates drop as women wait to have babies
American women are having fewer babies, and they're having them later in life, government figures released Tuesday show. Data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's statistic arm — showed a sharp decline in fertility rates in recent years, with most women having an average of 1.3 babies and an increasing percentage giving birth at age 35 or older. "During the last decade, we have seen a huge shift in when and how women give birth," Alison Gemmill, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who researches demographics and...
First-time mothers are older than ever, CDC says
Age of first — and also last — birth says a lot about family size and even issues like economics. Fertility rates from the CDC and Census Bureau show that the trend down might be reversing, but it’s too soon to say.
Washington Examiner
To combat the baby bust, make infant basics more available
American women are having fewer babies and having them later, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report . The mean number of births by women ages 15 to 49 from 2015 to 2019 was 1.3. Why the baby bust?. There are many reasons people delay or...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
The Diabetes Medication Shortage
Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
Study shows screen time in infancy can lead to behavioral problems later on
BOSTON -- For the first time, a new study provides evidence that screen time in infancy can lead to behavioral problems in childhood. An international team of researchers, including here at Boston Children's Hospital, followed 400 kids from one to nine years old. They asked their parents about screen time, examined their brains' electrical activity at 18 months, and collected information about their executive functioning at age nine through neuropsych testing and teacher and parent questionnaires. They found that every hour of increased screen time in infancy was associated with decreased measures of attention and executive functioning at age nine. They also found that babies with more screen time showed changes in brain activity associated with difficulties in attention. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that young children stay away from screens until 18 months of age and that screen time should be limited to no more than one hour a day for kids ages 2 to 5.
Phys.org
Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated
While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
KevinMD.com
The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis
Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
WebMD
The Future of At-Home Testing: Flu, RSV Rapid Tests Are Coming
Feb. 2, 2023 – It’s easy these days to take an at-home COVID test when you have symptoms like a fever and sore throat. But when the test is negative, the next step toward diagnosis usually means leaving the comforts of home. But that could soon change. The...
Experts warn of child care industry turmoil ahead
For Christina Townsend, the cost of child care for her young son was $1,625 a month in Northern Virginia, about 50% of her take-home income. That was on top of the financial burden of taking unpaid parental leave when he was born.Last summer, her small family decided to move across the country to Denver, Colorado, which they found more affordable. But the cost of child care remained a challenge. In the end, Townsend, who herself has a masters degree in early childhood education, made the decision to stop teaching and work remotely part-time as a contractor and care full-time for...
Medical News Today
What are the signs of liver damage?
Liver damage, or cirrhosis, may cause no symptoms in its early stages. Early signs may be nonspecific, such as nausea or fatigue. Later stages can lead to worsening symptoms such as jaundice, itchy skin, and swelling in the lower limbs. According to 2018 statistics,. adults in America have a liver...
Many Seniors Shunned In-Home Care During Pandemic, Worsening Health
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on older Americans. A new study finds that many older adults declined medically necessary in-home care during the height of the pandemic in 2020 for fear of contracting the coronavirus, but doing so may have led to new or worsening health conditions. Home-based health care providers said they felt they lacked sufficient information and training...
Tv20detroit.com
Banana Boat expands recall for hair and scalp sunscreen over benzene concerns
(WXYZ) — The manufacturer of Banana Boat is expanding a recall issued last summer for its hair and scalp sunscreen spray. Edgewell Personal Care Company initially recalled three batches of the product in July 2022 after traces of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, were found in samples. On Jan. 27, the company announced it added one more batch to the recall.
Medical News Today
Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more
Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
Mom Dragged for Requesting to Work From Home to Avoid Paying Childcare
"If you are thinking of working at home with your child, one or the other will lose out," commented one user.
wdfxfox34.com
Medication Treatment for Alcohol Addiction
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/medication-treatment-for-alcohol-addiction/. One of the most critical health risks in the United States is alcohol-related problems, which are caused by drinking too much, too quickly, or too frequently. According to research, more than 14 million people over the age of 18 have an alcohol use disorder (AUD), and...
19thnews.org
1 in 4 parents report being fired for work interruptions due to child care breakdowns
Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. Nearly one in 4 parents reported last year being fired from their jobs due to the continuing breakdown of child care for their kids, according to a new study published Thursday. It’s just the latest statistic in a crisis that is exacting a costly toll not only on families, but also on the economy: The report puts the price tag for the lack of access to affordable child care at $122 billion in 2022 due to lost wages, productivity and tax revenue.
CBC News
8 more COVID-19 deaths in N.B., decrease in hospital admissions, 12 new cases of XBB.1.5
New Brunswick is reporting eight more deaths from COVID-19, a decrease in hospital admissions because of the virus and a decrease in new lab-confirmed cases in Tuesday's weekly update. The proportion of cases identified as XBB, an offshoot of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, has jumped to 10 per cent, as...
