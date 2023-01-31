2 Sarasota women arrested after pistol-whipping another over ‘shared boyfriend,’ police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Sarasota women have been arrested and are facing several charges after a fight broke out over a man.

According to the Sarasota Police Department , the fight began on Jan. 20, around 9:30 p.m. when Kaylie Moya, 23 of Sarasota, messaged the victim on Instagram asking about a boyfriend they had been “sharing.”

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, told police that she and Moya had been in an “on-again, off-again” relationship with their “shared boyfriend” for months. The victim stated that they messaged to come to an agreement and to “put the fighting over their shared boyfriend behind them.”

According to police, Moya allegedly became upset and felt like she was being accused of stealing their shared boyfriend from the victim. The argument was never resolved, and Moya stopped replying to messages.

A few hours later, around 11 p.m., Moya and her coworker Shakeria Mitchell, 27, of Palmetto, arrived at the woman’s house demanding for her to come outside and fight.

When the woman refused, Moya picked up a wheelbarrow planter and threw it at a window, breaking it. According to reports, Moya kicked the door in before the two women entered the home.

Once the women were inside, the victim fled to her bedroom for safety, but Moya and Mitchell followed her. Police reported that the two women started hitting and punching the woman and pulling her hair.

According to authorities, when Moya turned her aggression towards the victim, Mitchell tried to get her to stop attacking the 28-year-old, but she didn’t stop.

While Moya had the woman pinned to the ground, she began choking her, and that’s when the woman “feared for her life.” Police stated that the victim took out her .380 firearm and fired a single shot at the ceiling.

After the shot rang out, Moya and Mitchell began to wrestle the gun out of her hands. When Mitchell finally got ahold of the firearm, she pistol-whipped the victim.

Following the altercation, the victim’s roommate called 911, and the suspects fled the scene with the firearm and the victim’s cell phone.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Moya and Mitchell face the following:

Robbery

Theft of a firearm

Armed burglary (Felony charges)

Battery (Misdemeanor Charges)

Moya is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond while Mitchell is out on bond. It was reported that both Moya and Mitchell worked as caretakers at a local assisted living facility.

