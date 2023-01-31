OBITUARY: Betty Ann Ellis

SLIDELL, La. — Betty Ann “Aunt Bet” Ellis, 87, of Slidell, Louisiana, entered her eternal sleep at the Sanctuary Passages Hospice in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 28, 2023.

Betty was born in Rockingham, June 29, 1935, daughter of Late Lawrence and Blanche Grant Chavis.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Betty was proud to be a Jehovah’s Witness. When she was younger she worked at Wise Fashions for four years and Baby Love Daycare for 15 years. In 2005 Betty moved to Slidell, Louisiana. She was a fighter, surviving cancer on more than one occasion.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Harrington Funeral Home, from 2-3 p.m.

The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., with burial to be at Eastside Cemetery, Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Larry L. Ellis; sons, Chris M. Ellis and Ricky L. Ellis; grandson, Roger Chavis Jr., brothers, Billy Chavis, Claude Chavis, Ellis Chavis and Mickey Chavis; and sisters, Bernice Chavis, Gladys Skipper, Ina Childers, and Thelma Sharplin.

Betty is survived by her children, Tammy Ellis Chavis, Roxanne Dejean and Chris Ellis (Melissa); grandchildren, Hope Necaise, Ricky Ellis, Adam Edmondson, Heidi Chavis, Joshua Berry, Christopher Ellis, Connor Ellis, Liam Ellis and Owen Ellis; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Professional Funeral Services served the family in Louisiana and Harrington Funeral Home is serving the family in Hamlet, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.