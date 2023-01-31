ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

CPS investigated Kalamazoo County mother accused of murdering infant daughter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County mother will stand trial for murder in the 2021 death of her infant daughter Olivia. Before her death, Child Protective Services opened multiple investigations into Coty Lyon, 31, about suspected abuse of her daughter, according to police reports. CPS removed three other children from Lyon's care prior to Olivia's August 2021 death.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Owner arrested for animal neglect, 78 dogs seized near Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An anonymous tip lead to the arrest of Norton Shores resident Colber Canine, who had 78 dogs in poor health and unstable living conditions. On Monday, Norton Shores Police and detectives issued a search warrant and found a large number of animals inside the home and nearby shed, located at 2828 Sheffield Street.
NORTON SHORES, MI
WWMT

Robberies involving online marketplaces climb

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — It's easier and quicker than ever to sell some of your unwanted things, but police said online marketplaces are also making it easier for scammers and criminals to rip you off or rob you. Two armed robberies took place in the past few months both...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Serial killer Harold Haulman pleads guilty to 2005 Battle Creek murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Convicted serial killer, Harold David Haulman, pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a Battle Creek woman Wednesday. In mid-December, Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of then-21-year-old Ashley Parlier. The charge has been amended.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
WWMT

Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy