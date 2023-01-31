Read full article on original website
Fox17
Search exposes Kent County deputy to cocaine, receives 4 Narcan doses
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County deputy was exposed to cocaine while conducting a search Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the deputy found a pouch containing an unknown substance while transporting a drunk driving suspect to the Kent County Jail. We’re told he...
WWMT
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
WWMT
CPS investigated Kalamazoo County mother accused of murdering infant daughter
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County mother will stand trial for murder in the 2021 death of her infant daughter Olivia. Before her death, Child Protective Services opened multiple investigations into Coty Lyon, 31, about suspected abuse of her daughter, according to police reports. CPS removed three other children from Lyon's care prior to Olivia's August 2021 death.
Judge to decide on motion to toss murder charge in Lyoya death
A Kent County judge could make a major decision Friday in the Patrick Lyoya murder case.
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on M-37 in Barry County
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and two people were injured Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a head-on crash on M-37, Barry County sheriff’s deputies said. The name of the 59-year-old Hastings woman who died has not been released. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on M-37...
WWMT
Owner arrested for animal neglect, 78 dogs seized near Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — An anonymous tip lead to the arrest of Norton Shores resident Colber Canine, who had 78 dogs in poor health and unstable living conditions. On Monday, Norton Shores Police and detectives issued a search warrant and found a large number of animals inside the home and nearby shed, located at 2828 Sheffield Street.
WWMT
Robberies involving online marketplaces climb
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — It's easier and quicker than ever to sell some of your unwanted things, but police said online marketplaces are also making it easier for scammers and criminals to rip you off or rob you. Two armed robberies took place in the past few months both...
WWMT
Serial killer Harold Haulman pleads guilty to 2005 Battle Creek murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Convicted serial killer, Harold David Haulman, pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a Battle Creek woman Wednesday. In mid-December, Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of then-21-year-old Ashley Parlier. The charge has been amended.
WWMT
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
WWMT
Man in critical condition, undergoes surgery after stabbing at Brann’s in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition and underwent surgery after being stabbed several times on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened around 8:37 p.m. inside of Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille located on Division Avenue, police said. Investigation shows...
Wyoming PD investigate after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A 19-year-old with a gunshot wound showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital Tuesday, police said.
WWMT
Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
Woman dies in Barry Co crash
A 59 year-old Hastings woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday night in a crash on M37 near Butler Rd.
WWMT
Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
WWMT
78 dogs found in Norton Shores home taken to local shelters amid nationwide crowding
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police seized 78 dogs Monday hoarded in a home in Norton Shores. The dogs, ranging in age from a couple of months old to a couple years, were taken to Pound Buddies animal shelter to be evaluated, according to Lana Carson, Pound Buddies executive director. They're...
WWMT
DEA talks what role Kalamazoo County plays in enhancing nationwide opioid epidemic
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The opioid epidemic is sweeping the nation and West Michigan is caught up in the deadly addiction. The two main Mexican cartels keeping the habit alive - Seniloa and CJNG - are well-funded, well-organized and their products are made to do one thing: money, according to special agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
