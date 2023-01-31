Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
To combat the baby bust, make infant basics more available
American women are having fewer babies and having them later, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report . The mean number of births by women ages 15 to 49 from 2015 to 2019 was 1.3. Why the baby bust?. There are many reasons people delay or...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
The Diabetes Medication Shortage
Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
NBC New York
Parents Seek Answers After Baby Dies at Mount Sinai During NYC Nurses Strike
As striking nurses picketed outside Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital on Jan. 11, the parents of 4-month-old Noah Morton say they were at their sick baby’s bedside, only mildly aware of the work stoppage. Speaking exclusively to the NBC New York I-Team, Craige Morton and his wife Saran say...
Phys.org
Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated
While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
KevinMD.com
3 shocking health care statistics for 2023
As the New Year begins, a trio of health care statistics cast an intense and unflattering light on a nation in crisis. These figures, all of them unimaginable just a generation ago, set the stage for a financial reckoning in 2023 and beyond. Shocking stat #1: the number of Americans...
WebMD
The Future of At-Home Testing: Flu, RSV Rapid Tests Are Coming
Feb. 2, 2023 – It’s easy these days to take an at-home COVID test when you have symptoms like a fever and sore throat. But when the test is negative, the next step toward diagnosis usually means leaving the comforts of home. But that could soon change. The...
Two laws provide greater accommodations for pregnant and nursing workers
Within months of returning to work after giving birth in July, Paula Harwick said she felt her breast milk supply start to dry up. Harwick said that was because she had no time to pump throughout her day as a high school Spanish teacher in Durham. On top of teaching...
‘Big change coming’: COVID-era SNAP benefits expiring
Americans reliant on SNAP benefits will soon see a cut in their monthly payments as the extra money added during the pandemic will soon expire.
CBC News
8 more COVID-19 deaths in N.B., decrease in hospital admissions, 12 new cases of XBB.1.5
New Brunswick is reporting eight more deaths from COVID-19, a decrease in hospital admissions because of the virus and a decrease in new lab-confirmed cases in Tuesday's weekly update. The proportion of cases identified as XBB, an offshoot of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, has jumped to 10 per cent, as...
19thnews.org
1 in 4 parents report being fired for work interruptions due to child care breakdowns
Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. Nearly one in 4 parents reported last year being fired from their jobs due to the continuing breakdown of child care for their kids, according to a new study published Thursday. It’s just the latest statistic in a crisis that is exacting a costly toll not only on families, but also on the economy: The report puts the price tag for the lack of access to affordable child care at $122 billion in 2022 due to lost wages, productivity and tax revenue.
WJLA
Parents concerned after overdose rates on the rise, DC psychiatrist says
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News has reported on several incidents of overdoes in local schools. Parents are wondering what is going on, why, and how can we stop it?. 7News’ Adrianna Hopkins spoke to Dr. Siva Kaliamurthy, a child and adolescent addiction psychiatrist at Children’s National Hospital. He says he’s very alarmed by these trends.
KevinMD.com
Women should be allowed to exercise autonomy with regard to their bodies and their medical care
When I walked into the ultrasound room, I immediately noticed the patient’s red-rimmed eyes and cloud of mussed-up brown hair. My eyes tracked the defeated curve of her back and its stark contrast to the sterile environment of the obstetrics and gynecology exam room, with its muted grey and blue tones. A forty-year-old woman, she had used in-vitro fertilization to become pregnant because she wanted her toddler son to have a sibling. She had come to terms with the arduous process of in-vitro fertilization. Still, she had not anticipated the severe nausea and vomiting that greeted her during her early pregnancy, deciding to take root and become a permanent fixture through a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. A once healthy, physically fit woman, she had lost ten pounds during her pregnancy and now got weak standing up for any extended period of time. Despite all of her suffering, this patient had dearly wanted both this pregnancy and this baby. Even though she was fortified by the hopeful promise of a new family member and a sibling for her son, she still expressed feelings of misery and resentment.
wmar2news
Soup recalled for having wrong contents inside jar
Sixteen-ounce jars of Rao's "Chicken & Gnocchi" soup are being recalled because they contain vegetable minestrone, the company announced. In addition to having the wrong contents, the soups may contain egg, which isn't noted. People who have an allergy to egg run the risk of having an allergic reaction. The...
dallasexpress.com
Hospitals Charging for Patient Emails
Hospitals are now charging patients for electronic communications with medical professionals. The Journal of the American Medical Association recently published a study detailing the methodology and cost behind expenses associated with electronic communication with hospital doctors. This study claimed that patients contacting doctors through electronic means increased by more than...
Reimbursement lagging to clinics that provided mpox vaccines
Cash-strapped clinics provided thousands of mpox vaccines, but their reimbursements have been mired in red tape.
