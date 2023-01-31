ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEAR

Former Gators commit Marcus Stokes signs with University of West Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Florida high school quarterback and Elite 11 finalist signed with the University of West Florida Wednesday. Despite controversy that led to the University of Florida revoking his scholarship, standout high school quarterback Marcus Stokes has found a new home amongst the Argos. Stokes, a standout quarterback...
PENSACOLA, FL
Yahoo Sports

In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told

Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
WOODBINE, GA
904happyhour.com

Save the Date! Vintage Market Days "Walking on Sunshine" Coming to Jacksonville April 28-30

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS “WALKING ON SUNSHINE” EVENT. Enjoy the thrill of vintage-inspired artisans + local artists at the Clay County Fairgrounds April 28-30 ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (January 31, 2023) – Bask in the warm April rays as Vintage Market Days Jacksonville’s “Walking on Sunshine” event returns with over 120 vendors offering unique and craveable pieces. From one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired home décor to original artwork, boutique fashion, and more, this three-day event will be held Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Jan. 31, 2023: Stranded orca buried in Gainesville

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville. “However, the skeleton of the killer whale found at Palm Coast will not remain in Gainesville. Instead, after the tissue decomposes, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History will add the skeleton to their collection in Washington D.C.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Stewarding the urban core: The Emerald Trail dream becomes reality

Creating a trail encircling Jacksonville’s urban core and its surrounding historic neighborhoods is no longer just a pipe dream. Local nonprofit Groundwork Jacksonville has raised funds and work has begun on The Emerald Trail, a 30-mile urban trail that will engage, educate and inspire residents and visitors alike. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Driver sparks pursuit in Jacksonville, fires at trooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

When can you start setting up your garden on the First Coast?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are warming back up and many of you might be asking, when is the best time to start getting your garden ready?. Rhonda King from Earth Works Jacksonville noted "All year long in Jacksonville, there really isn't a right or wrong plant to plant right now" but there are some that you need to take extra care of.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lockdown at Mandarin Middle School lifted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mandarin Middle School was placed on lockdown while police investigate reports of a threat on Thursday afternoon. "Hello Mandarin Middle School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling. First, we want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all student and staff are safe. However, the campus is currently on lockdown due to a report that a student may be in possession of a firearm. Police and other staff are investigating this report now. We remind you that when a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school, so please do not come to the school at this time. We will continue to keep you informed as additional information become available. Thank you, and again, please stand by for updates as information becomes available. Goodbye."
