Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Hersheypark announces first day of 2023 season, holiday events
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced its first day and operating calendar for the 2023 season. According to the park, for the first time, Hersheypark will be open every weekend from April 1 until the end of 2023, and that is no joke! Spring weekends mark a return of coaster riding season, followed by daily […]
abc27.com
Luke Bryan to bring ‘Country On Tour’ to Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Country singer Luke Bryan announced that he will be bringing his 2023 tour to Hershey this summer. Bryan will be bringing the “Country On Tour” tour to Hersheypark Stadium on July 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.,...
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
The Gleeful Candle Company lights up Midstate
MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Gleeful Candle Company is 7 months old but that doesn’t dim the local business’s success. Owner Bianca Facendo said her idea “sparked” during the pandemic. She had to travel outside her local area to find an activity that brought her “glee,” so she solidified on candle making. Facendo tells abc27 […]
abc27.com
Snow Geese make annual appearance in the Midstate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Punxsutawney Phil may have seen six more weeks of winter, but thousands of birds say otherwise. The sounds of the Snow Geese fill the air at the Middle Creek wildlife management area in both Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. Each year the Snow Geese and...
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
pahomepage.com
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things
Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow. In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.
Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
abc27.com
York County Race Club Pledge of Allegiance
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by the York County Race Club. If you would like to submit a video from your organization, please follow the directions below:. Hold your phone as still as possible. Avoid recording the Pledge in an area that has a lot of...
Lancaster candy shop cashing in on Eagles hype
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County candy shop is getting in on the Eagles' hype ahead of the big game!. Evan's Candy in West Lampeter Township is making all kinds of treats from chocolate to support the birds, including large footballs, green and white lollipop footballs and edible Eagles logos!
abc27.com
Discover the top rated wing spots in Harrisburg, according to Yelp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.
abc27.com
Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
abc27.com
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
Indian street food restaurant coming to Cumberland County
An Indian street food restaurant has claimed a spot in Cumberland County. Eggholic is en route to the Gateway Square Shopping Center in Hampden Township. It’s the first central Pennsylvania location for the Chicago-based chain, which operates a handful of restaurants in the United States. An opening date has...
Comments / 1