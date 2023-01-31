Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Massive News About Devin Booker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an update on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is expected to draw trade deadline interest from the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns
Luka Doncic exits Mavericks victory in injury concern
A dunk attempt turned disastrous for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night. With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading by 27, Doncic went left around a screen before accelerating — and elevating — toward the basket for a dunk. But Doncic made contact with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as Brandon Ingram blocked his attempt, forcing Doncic to fall to the ground and eventually exit with a right heel contusion. Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of...
WKYC
Report: Cleveland Cavaliers targeting Knicks' Cam Reddish for potential trade
CLEVELAND — As the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, the Cleveland Cavaliers figure to be one of the league's more active teams. And with the Cavs in apparent need of a wing player, a new report is linking Cleveland to a former lottery pick. On the latest episode of...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Handle Business vs. Struggling Pelicans; Luka Doncic Leaves Game with Injury
Heading into Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had a big advantage given that the Pelicans' team plane didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon. Not only that, but the Pelicans, who are still without superstar Zion Williamson, had lost nine consecutive games coming into this one.
dallasexpress.com
Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons
Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
Mavs are 'Zach LaVine fans' with trade deadline looming
The Chicago Bulls just gave Zach LaVine a max contract, and he could be traded away already?. There have been some rumblings surrounding a LaVine trade. Most recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed the Dallas Mavericks' interest in the Chicago star on The Lowe Post podcast. Zach Lowe prefaced the conversation...
Yardbarker
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Officially to be Shorthanded Once Again When They Take on Suns on Friday Night
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Phoenix Suns and will be shorthanded once again. Boston will be without the services of starting point guard Marcus Smart for the sixth straight game, according to the team's official injury report. Smart suffered a right ankle sprain early on when...
Tri-City Herald
OKC Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault Gives Update on Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder and their fanbase is collectively awaiting the return of promising prospect Chet Holmgren. After being drafted with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has yet to play in a regular NBA game after suffering a Lisfranc injury this past summer. “Projections and predictions...
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker felt right at home on the bright, colorful court Tuesday afternoon. "Let's get a ball out here and shoot," said Booker, while walking around in street clothes. Booker was part of a court dedication project ceremony at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center in Phoenix. ...
Yardbarker
Hawks Demolish Suns As Devin Booker’s Return Looms
Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, while Trae Young added 20 points and 12 assists as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Phoenix Suns 132-100 during the Wednesday night NBA slate. Tthe Hawks improved significantly on both ends of the court after losing four of their last five games. “We wanted to...
Luka Doncic’s five 50-point games have eye-opening common element
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is arguably the most unstoppable player in the NBA today. Defenders must be shaking in fear every night before facing the Mavs, and that must be especially true for teams in Texas. For one, all of Doncic’s 50-point outbursts so far in his still-young NBA career have happened in The Lone Star State.
