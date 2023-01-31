Read full article on original website
Thu 9:40 | Rogue Valley activist groups gather in a 'water action community'
We have seen rain and snow fall this winter--a lot of it on the California side--but even the areas that are well above average are still officially in drought. That's just the way of our land: we have to be deliberate in planning our use of water. Two organizations in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon barn fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
A barn fire in rural Medford on Monday uncovered a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) cannabis concentrate laboratory, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BHO is an extracted cannabis product similar to hash. The sheriff’s office said it was assisting the Medford Fire Department on the fire Monday...
Klamath Community College adds cosmetology program
KLAMATH FALLS — As of January, students interested in pursuing careers in cosmetology and barbering have been enrolling in the new Klamath Community College Cosmetology program. The KCC Cosmetology program, along with public salon services, are continuing to be offered in the former College of Cosmetology’s facilities on East...
ijpr.org
Planned expansion will double beds for mental health treatment in Klamath County
Klamath County finalized the transfer of vacant land in Klamath Falls to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health last week. The donation, along with a $2.6 million dollar grant from OHA, will kickstart the construction of a brand new 16-bed long-term mental health treatment center. Additionally, the new building will host a...
KDRV
Police checking on body in West Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
ijpr.org
Community groups to discuss Rogue River Basin water issues Saturday in Medford
The Water Action Community event is being organized by the Cave Junction-based Water League and volunteer group Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance. The event will cover themes including water rights and water law; equity between domestic, industrial and commercial water users; indigenous perspectives about water; and legal principles like the Public Trust Doctrine and Rights of Nature.
Klamath Falls News
Common Block Brewing Company to expand into former Creamery Building
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
kpic
Victory Dogs owner is battling and would like for your help
MEDFORD — A sign of a person's true character is what the community will do for him when he needs help. That is what Victory Dogs hotdog truck owner Chuck Reeder’s landlord is doing by starting a GoFundMe to help. “One of the most outgoing people you will...
campussafetymagazine.com
Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety
PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Horton Plaza In Medford: Senior Living Done Right
Horton Plaza in Medford, OR is a combined independent and residential care apartment complex. They offer high-quality services, social activities, high quality dining, and specialized care. You can even create your own customized apartment! Horton has the warmth and hospitality of a home, and creates high standards of retirement living.
ijpr.org
One Night Only: February 2023
2/4 TNDRGRL/The Music of Frank Ellis - The Black Sheep - Ashland. 2/24 Sunwell/Tarantula Trust Fund - Sunnyside Theatre - Redding. Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014. He is the author of five books (including the Ashland-based novel, Summer of Smoke) and more than a dozen produced plays, including multiple musicals composed for Puppeteers for Fears, the theater troupe he founded in 2015. If left unchecked, he will talk your ear off about analog synthesizers and weird guitar pedals, and is on a lifelong quest for the nation's best taco. He can most commonly be found in the front row of a local rock'n'roll show.
An Oregon school district turns to artificial intelligence to beef up campus security
A Klamath Falls school district is using artificial intelligence to try to prevent future school shootings. Klamath Falls City Schools is partnering with Pennsylvania-based ZeroEyes, whose AI technology will be linked with the district’s existing network of security cameras. The company claims its technology can be used to detect if someone is openly carrying a gun on school property. If the technology detects what the AI codes as a person carrying a gun, an immediate alert gets sent to the company’s operations center. They check to see if it is a real gun; if so, they alert local law enforcement.
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KDRV
Volunteers support Friends of the Animal Shelter after Jackson County does not renew its lease
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will have to find a new place to call home after the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services decided not to renew its lease. FOTAS’ lease is scheduled to expire in June of 2023. FOTAS, a...
ijpr.org
Fri 9:40 | Beyond the groundhog: Rogue Sounds for February
You might remember the light pop or swingy versions of "I've got you under my skin." by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Frank Sinatra. Now you get to hear it--done big--in the vocal chords of Oregon's own Storm Large. She's just one musical act touring the region in the month of February.
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath County property transfer makes way for mental health care expansion
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath County Board of Commissioners has formally transferred ownership of three lots on Washburn Way to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH). The property transfer supports KBBH’s plans to construct a 16-bed mental health Residential Treatment Facility and a 4-bed Crisis Receiving Center. Commissioner Minty...
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
Police find 10 pounds of meth during Klamath Falls traffic stop
During a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Police troopers found 10 pounds of what they believe was methamphetamine inside an SUV.
Comments / 4