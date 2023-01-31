2/4 TNDRGRL/The Music of Frank Ellis - The Black Sheep - Ashland. 2/24 Sunwell/Tarantula Trust Fund - Sunnyside Theatre - Redding. Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014. He is the author of five books (including the Ashland-based novel, Summer of Smoke) and more than a dozen produced plays, including multiple musicals composed for Puppeteers for Fears, the theater troupe he founded in 2015. If left unchecked, he will talk your ear off about analog synthesizers and weird guitar pedals, and is on a lifelong quest for the nation's best taco. He can most commonly be found in the front row of a local rock'n'roll show.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO