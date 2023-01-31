ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Oregon barn fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

A barn fire in rural Medford on Monday uncovered a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) cannabis concentrate laboratory, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BHO is an extracted cannabis product similar to hash. The sheriff’s office said it was assisting the Medford Fire Department on the fire Monday...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Community College adds cosmetology program

KLAMATH FALLS — As of January, students interested in pursuing careers in cosmetology and barbering have been enrolling in the new Klamath Community College Cosmetology program. The KCC Cosmetology program, along with public salon services, are continuing to be offered in the former College of Cosmetology’s facilities on East...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Police checking on body in West Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Community groups to discuss Rogue River Basin water issues Saturday in Medford

The Water Action Community event is being organized by the Cave Junction-based Water League and volunteer group Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance. The event will cover themes including water rights and water law; equity between domestic, industrial and commercial water users; indigenous perspectives about water; and legal principles like the Public Trust Doctrine and Rights of Nature.
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Common Block Brewing Company to expand into former Creamery Building

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Victory Dogs owner is battling and would like for your help

MEDFORD — A sign of a person's true character is what the community will do for him when he needs help. That is what Victory Dogs hotdog truck owner Chuck Reeder’s landlord is doing by starting a GoFundMe to help. “One of the most outgoing people you will...
MEDFORD, OR
campussafetymagazine.com

Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety

PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Horton Plaza In Medford: Senior Living Done Right

Horton Plaza in Medford, OR is a combined independent and residential care apartment complex. They offer high-quality services, social activities, high quality dining, and specialized care. You can even create your own customized apartment! Horton has the warmth and hospitality of a home, and creates high standards of retirement living.
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

One Night Only: February 2023

2/4 TNDRGRL/The Music of Frank Ellis - The Black Sheep - Ashland. 2/24 Sunwell/Tarantula Trust Fund - Sunnyside Theatre - Redding. Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014. He is the author of five books (including the Ashland-based novel, Summer of Smoke) and more than a dozen produced plays, including multiple musicals composed for Puppeteers for Fears, the theater troupe he founded in 2015. If left unchecked, he will talk your ear off about analog synthesizers and weird guitar pedals, and is on a lifelong quest for the nation's best taco. He can most commonly be found in the front row of a local rock'n'roll show.
ASHLAND, OR
The Oregonian

An Oregon school district turns to artificial intelligence to beef up campus security

A Klamath Falls school district is using artificial intelligence to try to prevent future school shootings. Klamath Falls City Schools is partnering with Pennsylvania-based ZeroEyes, whose AI technology will be linked with the district’s existing network of security cameras. The company claims its technology can be used to detect if someone is openly carrying a gun on school property. If the technology detects what the AI codes as a person carrying a gun, an immediate alert gets sent to the company’s operations center. They check to see if it is a real gun; if so, they alert local law enforcement.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Fri 9:40 | Beyond the groundhog: Rogue Sounds for February

You might remember the light pop or swingy versions of "I've got you under my skin." by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Frank Sinatra. Now you get to hear it--done big--in the vocal chords of Oregon's own Storm Large. She's just one musical act touring the region in the month of February.
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath County property transfer makes way for mental health care expansion

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath County Board of Commissioners has formally transferred ownership of three lots on Washburn Way to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH). The property transfer supports KBBH’s plans to construct a 16-bed mental health Residential Treatment Facility and a 4-bed Crisis Receiving Center. Commissioner Minty...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy