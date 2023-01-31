Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
My wife had to die alone. Why WA’s ‘Death with Dignity’ law must change | Opinion
I am fiercely proud of her bravery and force of will. But I’m also angry. | Op-ed by Peter Haley
My parents failed to guide me through my education. Do I confront them?
Our eldest just started university. We have provided every conceivable support up to now, and also committed to shouldering accommodation costs for the next three years. I didn’t go into higher education when young (I gained BSc and MSc a couple of years ago) but I’m now realising how much support many children get throughout their education and I can’t help but reflect on the lack of parental support and guidance I received from my family.
psychologytoday.com
What Do You Want to Know About Death?
We live in uncertain death times, with no clear answers, traditions, or histories to lean on. Death is not a teacher of any specific transcendent wisdom, nor of truth, and the existential lessons are not settled in a fixed curriculum. We die, the body is temporal, and grief is a...
Parents Magazine
How Moving in With My In-laws Became a Launch Pad and a Lesson
Twenty-five years ago, my husband and I sat on the edge of our bed in a small one-bedroom apartment, contemplating if we should give up our independence and move in with his parents. We were raising a one-year-old daughter and had a baby on the way, and although we were both college grads, employed, and making ends meet, we weren't saving any money. But I was more optimistic than my mother-in-law, who said we could never save enough to buy our own house while paying rent.
I miss my wife every day, but knowing she died with dignity brings me great solace | Letters
Letters: Readers offer personal stories in response to Polly Toynbee’s article on assisted dying
What I realized about feminism after my male friend was disgusted by tampons at a party.
This article originally appeared on 08.12.16Years ago, a friend went to a party, and something bothered him enough to rant to me about it later.And it bothered me that he was so incensed about it, but I couldn't put my finger on why. It seemed so petty for him to be upset, and even more so for me to be annoyed with him.Recently, something reminded me of that scenario, and it made more sense. I'll explain.
My mom died of an overdose. I'm talking about it openly to help other women going through the same.
The author shares how her mom passed away at 45 almost four years ago and why she's chosen to share her story with others.
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mind
Chief Judge Frank Caprio is a familiar officer of the Providence Municipal Court known for his generosity and compassion. His cases are filmed and showcased on his 'Caught in Providence' show.
My Son Refuses To Go To Church. What Should I Do?
Most religious parents want to share their faith with their kids. And, until a certain age, most kids are content to follow along. But at some point, they inevitably push back, which raises a crucial parenting question: Is it ever a good idea to force religion upon your children? And when, if ever, can you let your kids skip church, or gloss over a Zuhr prayer, or duck out of Hebrew School? In your home, at what point should religion be optional and at what point should it be mandatory?
A Ph.D. Graduate "Has No Social Life," Mom Worried She'll Stay Single
Children in certain Asian societies experience relatively significant academic pressure to achieve. However, this may require sacrificing other priorities. A Ph.D. graduate said her mother often complained that she didn't like people and spent all her time reading. The woman's mother was worried that her daughter, who was shown in the video in Zhejiang Province in eastern China with her head in her books at her desk, would never find a good husband.
lootpress.com
“Ready Or Not”
I am often asked when I started writing. I generally get some raised eyebrows when I reply, “As soon as I could spell.” But it is literally true. As a Dr. Suess-raised kid, I was writing short stories using mostly mono-syllabic words from the time I was very young. I was writing poetry by first grade. Not good poetry, mind you, but poetry nonetheless.
Want to Live to 100? Learn Some Lessons From SuperAgers
HIGHLAND PARK, California—Frances Ito is a typical artistic Angeleno. Her packed schedule includes a weekly jam session with other musicians, film classes, and shoots. In between is spirituality, volunteering, and downtime for gardening.The fact that she just happens to be in her nineties almost seems incidental to Ito’s story—living proof that, as the song goes, age ain’t nothing but a number.“Longevity is not a handicap,” Ito told The Daily Beast on her 91st birthday. “But some people treat it that way.”Scientists consider Ito to be a “SuperAger,” a person with an exceptionally long life remarkable for its continued activity. Gerontology,...
booktrib.com
Challenge to Find Peace Within Yourself & Create It in the World
The Apprentice of Peace: An Uncommon Dialogue by Ronnie "Qi" Harvey. There are many lessons to be extracted from Ronnie “Qi” Harvey’s just-re-released self-help book The Apprentice of Peace (Xlibris). But for me, two words ring out loud and clear, even if Harvey doesn’t use them himself: “Get real!”
The Many Things to Consider When Choosing the Right Person to Marry
If you are looking for the right person to marry, then you must be patient. It is not easy to find someone who is willing to wait for you and put up with your flaws. But if you are, then you must be.
Curbed
‘We Were Killing Them With These Little Pitchforks’
There are few happy stories in the world of rat control, but the Daily News found one on East 86th, between Lexington and Second Avenues. Business owners there credited a single man with decimating a population that had grown so out of control that rats were running over feet: Matt Deodato, rat killer.
