SeaTac Police assist DEA in ‘violent, prolific’ drug trafficking ring case
The leader of a violent, prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. SeaTac Police along with other area agencies assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in this case. Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty...
Marysville woman sentenced after using son to traffic drugs outside restaurant
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Marysville woman was sentenced to prison Thursday, three years after an investigation unveiled a drug trafficking operation involving her Lake Stevens restaurant of which she and her husband are former co-owners. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine,...
Lake Stevens restaurant owner sentenced to 10 years in prison for running drug trafficking ring
Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, sold methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl out of her restaurant, officials said.
orangeandbluepress.com
57-Year-Old Drug-Dealing Seattle Pastor Busted with Cache of Illicit Substances
A Seattle-area pastor was recently arrested by the police for drug trafficking. Pastor Steve Parker Leads Double Life as Drug-Dealer. Steve Parker who is a 57-year-old pastor in Seattle, Washington was arrested after he was pulled over in Mount Vernon. Detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit had received a tip that Parker was dealing drugs in Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. The officials found several dangerous drugs including meth, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, and heroin.
rentonreporter.com
Renton man sentenced to prison on federal drug distribution charges
A Renton man, the mid-level leader of one of the most violent drug distribution cells seen in western Washington, was sentenced on Jan. 31 to ten years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jose Daniel Espinoza, 35, was indicted and arrested in July 2020, following an 18-month...
KATU.com
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
Snapchat lawsuit amended for alleged death of Renton woman among other young adults
The Social Media Victims Law Center has amended a lawsuit against Snapchat for allegedly connecting drug dealers to minors and young adults, resulting in their deaths. A 21-year-old woman from Renton was among the people who died. In June 2021, she was allegedly connected with a dealer and purchased what...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws
Seattle-King County Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It’s no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets. Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a record-high number of overdose calls. The area’s fentanyl overdose crisis is so bad that the King County Medical Examiner is running low on storage for dead bodies. A key reason for the rise in deaths and overdoses is the Democrat-passed drug decriminalization bill. But Seattle Public Health has different culprits.
auburn-reporter.com
Will teen’s killer be released from prison? | Podcast
In this compelling episode, we look at the story of Mark Wallace, a teenager who was murdered by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals, nearly 40 years ago. Now the family of Wallace fears his killer could be released from state prison. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen...
q13fox.com
5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation
SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
Class-action lawsuit filed against Snapchat over drug delivery deaths
SEATTLE — Attorneys say Snapchat has become the delivery system of choice for drug dealers pushing their products into young hands. One year ago a two-time overdose survivor showed KING 5 just how easy it is find illegal drugs via the app. He pulled out his cell phone and...
Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder
SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Arrest made in murder of 66-year-old Tacoma woman
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead.
Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns
Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
q13fox.com
SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars
SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located
Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
q13fox.com
The results: Olympia's 'Guns for Gift Cards' exchange
Guns for gift cards. That's the deal the Olympia Police Department just offered gun owners, and this morning we are hearing about how many people opted to make the exchange.
