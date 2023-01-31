ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

orangeandbluepress.com

57-Year-Old Drug-Dealing Seattle Pastor Busted with Cache of Illicit Substances

A Seattle-area pastor was recently arrested by the police for drug trafficking. Pastor Steve Parker Leads Double Life as Drug-Dealer. Steve Parker who is a 57-year-old pastor in Seattle, Washington was arrested after he was pulled over in Mount Vernon. Detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit had received a tip that Parker was dealing drugs in Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. The officials found several dangerous drugs including meth, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, and heroin.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton man sentenced to prison on federal drug distribution charges

A Renton man, the mid-level leader of one of the most violent drug distribution cells seen in western Washington, was sentenced on Jan. 31 to ten years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jose Daniel Espinoza, 35, was indicted and arrested in July 2020, following an 18-month...
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws

Seattle-King County Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It’s no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets. Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a record-high number of overdose calls. The area’s fentanyl overdose crisis is so bad that the King County Medical Examiner is running low on storage for dead bodies. A key reason for the rise in deaths and overdoses is the Democrat-passed drug decriminalization bill. But Seattle Public Health has different culprits.
SEATTLE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Will teen’s killer be released from prison? | Podcast

In this compelling episode, we look at the story of Mark Wallace, a teenager who was murdered by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals, nearly 40 years ago. Now the family of Wallace fears his killer could be released from state prison. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation

SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns

Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars

SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA

