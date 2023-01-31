When I walked into the ultrasound room, I immediately noticed the patient’s red-rimmed eyes and cloud of mussed-up brown hair. My eyes tracked the defeated curve of her back and its stark contrast to the sterile environment of the obstetrics and gynecology exam room, with its muted grey and blue tones. A forty-year-old woman, she had used in-vitro fertilization to become pregnant because she wanted her toddler son to have a sibling. She had come to terms with the arduous process of in-vitro fertilization. Still, she had not anticipated the severe nausea and vomiting that greeted her during her early pregnancy, deciding to take root and become a permanent fixture through a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. A once healthy, physically fit woman, she had lost ten pounds during her pregnancy and now got weak standing up for any extended period of time. Despite all of her suffering, this patient had dearly wanted both this pregnancy and this baby. Even though she was fortified by the hopeful promise of a new family member and a sibling for her son, she still expressed feelings of misery and resentment.

