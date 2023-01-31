Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Dead Space Story and Lore Explained
With our introduction to the universe taking place hundreds of years after the canonical beginning of the overall Dead Space timeline, there are many concepts in the original Dead Space and its 2023 remake that won't be immediately apparent when Isaac Clarke first rocks up on the USG Ishimura. Whether...
IGN
Minotaur Princess - Official Trailer
Take a look at Minotaur Princess, an upcoming puzzle fighter RPG coming to PC in Steam Early Access in Q2 2023, with additional platforms to be announced. Join Atrea, a princess whose mind has been swapped with a minotaur, on an epic journey to reclaim her throne. Minotaur Princess will be a part of the upcoming NextFest Steam event on February 6, 2023.
IGN
Chapter 9 - Dead on Arrival
Dead on Arrival is the ninth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac boards the "rescue" ship in hopes of salvaging its singularity core. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Dead on Arrival below.
IGN
Homestead Hills Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Homestead Hills, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
How to Find the Peng Treasure
This page will guide you through how to find the Peng Treasure during Dead Space's main campaign. This valuable hidden artifact acts similarly to a semiconductor, with Isaac able to sell it in a store for a whopping 30,000 credits. Not only that, but you'll also net the There's Always...
IGN
The Future of Cinema: Epic Games Gave Us an In-Depth Tour of The Volume (Their Virtual Set Tech)
Epic Games invited IGN's Ben and Jeffrey to take a tour of their cutting edge virtural set they call The Volume, the same technology used to film The Mandalorian. Check it out as we get a thorough tour of this incredible tech from Epic Games ICVFX Stage Operator Mike Sill.
IGN
Shepherds Meadow Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Shepherd's Meadow, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Yonder Cape Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Yonder Cape, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - Official Demo Launch Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line to see the features of this upcoming rhythm game. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line features 385 music tracks from across the Final Fantasy series, while the Digital Deluxe and Premium Digital Deluxe Editions include music from various Square Enix series, including the NieR series, SaGa series, Live a Live, Octopath Traveler, and more.
IGN
Inner Visoria Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Inner Visoria, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Humble Plain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Humble Plain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Marker Fragment Locations
In a New Game+ in Dead Space, you may stumble upon marker fragments. There are 12 marker fragments and if you collect them all before Chapter 12 begins, you can unlock a secret, alternate ending in Dead Space. For those looking to view the alternate ending to Isaac's perilous journey and get the Trophy and Achievement for it, here are the locations of all 12 marker fragments in Dead Space.
IGN
Brigantys Castle
The shop has some new items in stock so take a look and buy or craft better equipment as the upcoming location has multiple areas to cover. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to restore an ally's HP. (Reward: Experience Charm III x5) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card....
IGN
Tantas Demesne Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Tanta's Demesne, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
How to Solve the Comms Array Puzzle
This page will guide you through solving Dead Space's Comms Array Puzzle. The puzzle appears in Chapter 8, with Isaac needing to fix the Comms Array so that he can get in contact with the USM Valor. Fixing the array is essential to completing the mission and establishing communication with...
IGN
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
IGN
It Takes Two Sells a Massive 10 Million Copies
Update: 02/03/2022: It Takes Two has now sold more than ten million copies, doubling its five million record set this time last year. Announced on developer Hazelight Studios' Twitter (below), the team said "our minds are officially blown" as they celebrated the impressive number. "Potentially twice as many players have...
IGN
Forspoken Ending Explained
Finished Forspoken and have questions regarding everything that took place during the final chapter, Awakening? Here you'll find everything you need to know about the two different endings in the game, including what happens if Frey Tap to Reveal. Use the links below to jump into a specific section of...
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Features All of Our Favorite Mushroom Kingdom Characters
A brand-new, beautiful poster of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released and it features all of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Toad. The poster, which was released by Nintendo, also gives us another look at some of the locations...
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
Comments / 0