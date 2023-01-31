ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBD is going on tour for the first time since 2008. We found tickets

By Matt Levy
 2 days ago

After more than 14 years (!) since their last live show, RBD has finally answered their patient fans’ prayers and is going on tour this year.

It’ll be a big one too.

Starting in late August, the beloved Latin pop group that spun off from the 2004-06 soap opera “Rebelde” will return to the road for their 29-concert “Soy Rebelde Tour” and play arenas and stadiums all over the U.S. along the way.

That includes a pair of huge gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 1 .

As expected, tickets are already flying off shelves to see Anahí, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, Christian Chávez and Christopher von Uckermann.

According to the band’s official Instagram , “The complete tour sold out in just 24 hours! We keep opening dates to be close to you.”

While snagging tickets to this year’s most-anticipated reunion tour may seem impossible, we’re happy to report that they can still be grabbed on secondary market sites like Vivid Seats for all shows.

While they won’t be cheap — the lowest price we found for any given show was $89 before fees at the time of publication — they are available and subject to fluctuation.

So, might as well grab them sooner rather than later because who knows when RBD will tour again — their last shows were in 2008 after all.

Want to know more about the tour? Keep reading. We’ve got everything you need to know below.

RBD 2023 tour schedule

From Aug. 25 through Oct. 22, RBD will bring the “Soy Rebelde Tour” to huge venues all over North America.

Just a few of their most notable stops include Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Aug. 27, Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 8, Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena on Sept. 14, Miami’s Miami-Dade Arena on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 and Atlanta’s Cellairis Amphitheatre on Sept. 24.

To close the run, the quintet will play four concerts at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Oct. 18 , Oct. 19 , Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 .

A complete calendar including all dates, venues, show start times and links to buy tickets can be found here .

RBD band members

In the 15 years since RBD last played live, the singers that comprised the legendary group have stayed active.

Here’s what they’ve been up to in the intervening years.

Anahí has continued singing and acting over the past decade and a half. In 2016, she released her sixth studio album “Inesperado” which spawned the single “Rumba” with rapper Wisin that went straight to the top of the charts. These days, she serves as a guest judge on “La Más Draga,” a popular drag queen competition reality show.

Maite Perroni was awarded the Premios TVyNovelas’ Best Actress of the Year Award for her performance in “Antes muerta que Lichita” in 2016. It’s also possible you caught her in the telenovela “Rebelde” or Netflix series “Dark Desire.” In regards to her music career, she most recently released the single “Sin Ti” in 2019.

Dulce María is a triple threat. In addition to singing and songwriting, she’s also an actress and author. While she’s stayed busy in all fields, you may want to keep an eye out for what’s next: she’ll appear in the upcoming tv show “Pienso en ti” and movie “Más Allá de La Herencia” in the near future.

Christian Chávez had a moment in 2011 after he released his single “Libertad,” which became an anthem for gay Latin youth after it hit the web. In the decade since, he’s shown up in the telenovela “Despertar contigo,” the Spanish version of “The Masked Singer” and the Netflix show “The House of Flowers.”

Christopher von Uckermann released two albums fairly recently — 2017’s “La Revolución de los Ciegos” and 2020’s “Sutil Universo.” As of 2018, he’s maintained his thespian side; you can catch him these days in the Mexican television web series “Diablero” as the father Ramiro Ventura.

Alfonso Herrerra not joining the tour

One notable member of RBD will not be joining the group on this tour.

Alfonso Herrerra, 39, has had quite a career in the 15 years since RBD last played live which may be what’s preventing his return.

He’s appeared in Netflix’s “Sense8,” “Queen of the South” and “Ozark.” Plus, he stars in the podcast “Batman Desenterrado,” where, yes, he plays “Batman.”

Most likely though, Herrerra isn’t taking part in the reunion because he “doesn’t see himself as a singer.”

Huge Latin tours in 2023

While RBD’s nostalgia tour will most likely grab the most headlines this year, there are certainly a handful of exciting Latin stars on tour that should be on your radar.

Here are just five of our favorite Latin acts you want to miss when they come to a city near you soon.

Marc Anthony

Maná

Banda MS

Anuel AA

Snow Tha Product

