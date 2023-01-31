We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Jennifer Behr organizes her 640-square-foot Fort Greene, Brooklyn, apartment the same way she does her jewelry box. “Everything in it is considered, which I think is the beautiful thing about a small space. It all has to fit and fit together,” says Behr, the founder and creative director of her eponymous luxury hair and bridal accessories brand, which expanded from pearl-encrusted headbands and rich satin-edged barrettes to earrings and necklaces in 2017. Behr’s space is swathed in many of the same materials that can be found at her nearby Greenpoint studio: The bedroom armchair that offers prime park views is covered in a smooth pink velvet; the radiator grills and light switches are made out of brass; and the mirrored bathroom wall looks like it’s crafted from crystal.

