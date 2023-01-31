7 Bridges transports you to a live Eagles concert

A 7 Bridges show is more than just the music for Jason Manning, co-founder and band leader of 15 years for the "Ultimate Eagles Experience."

“We feel as though we are ‘carrying the torch’ in some ways,” Manning said. “We try to not only capture the sound of an Eagles show, but also the vibe and feel (and) with a little extra thrown in too.”

7 Bridges will be playing the hits, classics and more of the legendary Eagles at the Venice Community Center in Venice on Feb. 1 and the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda on Feb. 11.

Based out of Nashville, 7 Bridges has been touring nationally since 2008 performing classic songs like “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Desperado,” “Witchy Woman,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling ” and many more.

“We are all Eagles fans and we continue to listen to their music,” Manning said. “We’re still finding small details in the music that we might have previously overlooked. Whether it be a guitar part, or vocal part, or something cool they may have done in their live show, we then incorporate that into our show.”

7 Bridges also sprinkles in solo hits from Eagles Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Glenn Frey.

“Having such a deep catalog and variety of songs and hits, the show never gets old,” Manning said.

Each of the six members of 7 Bridges portrays an individual Eagles member both vocally and instrumentally, according to Manning.

“Our drummer, for example, portrays Don Henley and sings all of the Henley parts — both lead and background vocals — all while playing drums,” Manning said. “Very few other tributes to the Eagles can say that. We also don't use vocal harmonizers or background tracks. What you see is what you get — six guys on stage, all of them singing.”

“We want folks to leave the show feeling like they've been thoroughly entertained,” he added. “We want fans to feel like we are having as much fun as they are … because we are.”