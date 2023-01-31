ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay Fit at Home: The Best Online Yoga Classes to Take Right Now

By Nishka Dhawan
 5 days ago

Staying fit at home is the new normal, and gym memberships almost seem like a thing of the past — especially with all of us struggling to fit in an hour at the gym among our busy schedules. That’s why at-home work out apps have gained so much popularity, in particular apps that combine mindfulness and fitness , like online yoga classes.

What Are the Best Online Yoga Classes?

We’ve already tested the best yoga mats, best yoga socks , best yoga wheels and best yoga gear . Now we’re recommending the best online yoga classes. The best online yoga classes are affordable, pack hundreds of videos and work with your schedule, so you can pack your workouts in during the day or night. We’ve listed a few of our favorite online yoga classes below, and what we love about them.

Best Overall: Shvasa

Best All-in-One: Alo Moves

Best For All Levels: YOGARENEW

Best For Yoga Teachers: Yoga Class Plan

Best Lifetime Membership: MindBodyGreen

Shvasa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WsyA_0kXdHpkl00

Shvasa brings you yoga from dedicated teachers in India and lets you choose between taking individual classes or live group lessons.

You start with answering a few questions about your fitness goals, and then Shwasa tailors a yoga workout plan dedicated to your needs — your goals could include wieghtloss, increasing flexibility, or just being more mindful during daily tasks.

There are options for beginners and experienced yogis alike, and on-demand content for mediations and breathwork is included. Plus, you’ll get a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Buy Shvasa $37+

Alo Moves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ppOJ_0kXdHpkl00

Alo Moves is one of those all-in-one fitness apps with HIIT workouts, Barre workouts, and a dedicated Yoga section, including Vinyasa yoga as well as guided multi-weekly yoga workouts. Each yoga lesson is also catagerized by difficulty level, with a variety of classes for beginners, intermediate or advanced yogis.

There are also mutiuple yoga workouts focused primarily on stress relief and restoration, if that’s your primary goal. Alo Moves also constantly adds new workouts which keeps content fresh and gives you something new to move to every time.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one workout app with varied yoga workouts, choose Alo Moves. Like other options on our list, Alo Moves also offers a week long free trial.

Buy Alo Moves $20+

YOGARENEW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052i41_0kXdHpkl00

Yogarenew is one of the best online yoga learning services, thanks to its core yoga training curriculum. This way, you can learn how to teach yoga straight at home. If you’re a yoga beginner and are looking to first start out by practicing yoga, YOGARENEW also has over 1,000 online yoga classes (including yin and vinyasa) which will let you train at your leisure.

Apart from yoga, your subscription will also give you access to breathwork, guided meditation and lifestyle courses (goal setting and astrology), just in case you want to expand your training.

Buy YOGARENEW $9.99+

Yoga Class Plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVgqC_0kXdHpkl00

Yoga Class Plan helps aspiring yoga teachers build a class schedule with this nifty app. There are many poses to choose from, and all you have to do is drag and drop each pose into your workspace. There are also note taking areas in case you want to add specific movement instructions for your students.

You can also print the yoga posture schedule you’ve created, and search from the app database of already existing class schedules to make your job easier.

Since there’s a free trial available as well, you can check out Yoga Clas Plan before you pay for a subscription.

Buy Yoga Class Plan $16.67

MindBodyGreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmdf1_0kXdHpkl00

MBG classes is another all-inclusive workout app you can subscribe too, giving you access to multiple yoga lessons, nutrition classes and even breathwork exercises.

There are over 2,100 lessons and 68 classes to try out, with each class being lead by an expert in the field. Standouts from the yoga curriculum include Kundalini Yoga 101 With Guru Jagat and 28 Days To Yoga Bliss With Caley Alyssa.

This useful app comes with a lifetime membership, which means you’ll get access to every lesson included in MBG for one fixed price — and right now it’s seeing a major discount.

Buy MBG Classes $549

How to Choose an Onlne Yoga Class

The first question you want to ask yourself is whether you want to attend a live online class with an instructor, or if you want to stick to prerecorded videos — we’ve posted options for both.

Other factors you might want to keep in mind are whether you’re looking for a more beginner’s friendly yoga class, or if you’re okay jumping straight to the advanced lessons. Some yoga streaming services also offer teachings for breathwork and meditation, helping you to stay grounded during those extra-stressful days.

You might also be a yoga teacher, looking for an easy way to build a class plan or learn new poses — we’ve found a yoga streaming app for you too.

