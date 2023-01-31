Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. What better way to show someone you DON’T love them anymore than by turning them into police. Sounds like a trap? Sounds crazy? Or maybe it’s exactly what an ex who did you wrong deserves? Abington police are hoping this trend will help them get some criminals off the street. Abington is calling the initiative the “Valentine’s Day Special” and we’ll run down exactly how it works below.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO