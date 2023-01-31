ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
thequincysun.com

New Arrest In Quincy Murder

Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Hourslong standoff at Norwood hotel ends without incident

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit responded to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood on Tuesday — and after 11 hours, the situation ended without incident. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
FALL RIVER, MA
hot969boston.com

Abington Police Wants Singles to Turn in Their Exes with Arrest Warrants

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. What better way to show someone you DON’T love them anymore than by turning them into police. Sounds like a trap? Sounds crazy? Or maybe it’s exactly what an ex who did you wrong deserves? Abington police are hoping this trend will help them get some criminals off the street. Abington is calling the initiative the “Valentine’s Day Special” and we’ll run down exactly how it works below.
ABINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into telephone pole in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a telephone pole in Needham Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Newell Avenue at Great Plain Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The car was seen up on the sidewalk crashed into a telephone pole. Caution tape was placed around the...
NEEDHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy