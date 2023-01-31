Read full article on original website
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
thequincysun.com
New Arrest In Quincy Murder
Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
whdh.com
Hourslong standoff at Norwood hotel ends without incident
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit responded to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood on Tuesday — and after 11 hours, the situation ended without incident. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told...
Man surrenders after barricading himself in Norwood hotel for hours, police say
A man who barricaded himself inside a room at the Hampton Inn in Norwood on Tuesday afternoon surrendered after an hours-long standoff with the police. At 10:21 p.m., the Norwood police tweeted that the man was transported to a local hospital and that there were no charges at the time. Police also said they recovered a gun.
whdh.com
State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
whdh.com
Community members to hold vigil for 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members will gather at a vigil this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday. The vigil for Tyler Lawrence is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at the Rama Center in Norwood. Officers responding to a reported...
Man wanted for deadly Brockton store shooting
Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot two people inside a Brockton store.
whdh.com
Investigators seek information about white tank top found during Holly Piirainen murder investigation
BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators investigating the homicide of a 10-year-old girl whose remains were found in the woods in Brimfield in 1993 are now seeking information about a piece of clothing that was found near the child’s remains. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released a photo on Wednesday...
hot969boston.com
Abington Police Wants Singles to Turn in Their Exes with Arrest Warrants
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. What better way to show someone you DON’T love them anymore than by turning them into police. Sounds like a trap? Sounds crazy? Or maybe it’s exactly what an ex who did you wrong deserves? Abington police are hoping this trend will help them get some criminals off the street. Abington is calling the initiative the “Valentine’s Day Special” and we’ll run down exactly how it works below.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
whdh.com
Hampden County DA to share new details in search for Holly Piirainen’s killer
BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are set to share new details Wednesday in the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose remains were found in the woods in Brimfield in 1993. Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni will provide an update in the investigation of Holly Piirainen’s murder, which...
whdh.com
Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.
whdh.com
RI police determine Santa is real after girl’s request to test cookie for his DNA
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island have brought a very important investigation to a close, determining that Santa is real after a young girl requested that they test a DNA sample from Saint Nick. The young girl, named Scarlett, wrote a letter to the Cumberland Police Department and...
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Brockton Dollar Tree shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
whdh.com
Car crashes into telephone pole in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a telephone pole in Needham Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Newell Avenue at Great Plain Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The car was seen up on the sidewalk crashed into a telephone pole. Caution tape was placed around the...
