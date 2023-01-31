ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MilitaryTimes

Fixing disability and retirement pay is Congress’ next big vets issue

Last year, Congress passed a massive benefits expansion for veterans who suffered toxic exposure injuries while in the service. This year, the biggest legislative push on veterans issues could be making sure those veterans and others hurt on duty get all the money they’re owed. Veterans advocates are already...
Business Insider

The US Army has to rename its new rifle after accidentally using the name of another gun

The Army is changing the name of its new rifle after accidentally taking a name from an unrelated existing weapon, the service announced Wednesday. The service's upcoming M5 from Sig Sauer will now be called the M7 after it was discovered Colt Industries also makes a weapon called the M5. The light machine gun set to replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, or SAW, the M250, will not change.
Military.com

Hundreds More Soldiers Kicked off Tricare in Yet Another IT Blunder

Hundreds of soldiers in the Army might need to re-enroll in Tricare after yet another technical blunder caused them to be removed from the service's health care system. Some 600 active-duty officers and warrant officers were booted from Tricare, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton, a service spokesperson, told Military.com, adding the service noticed the problem Thursday. The disruption was likely caused by an error while work was being conducted on the Army's internal tools that track health care.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Interesting Engineering

The M240: The Most Reliable Machine Gun in the World

The M240 is a US-built version of the Belgian FN MAG, that is one of the most widespread and effective General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) in the world. MAG had several design attributes of the World War II-era German MG-42, including its trigger mechanisms, quick-change barrel, and spring-loaded dust cover.
MilitaryTimes

New name selected for Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon

The Army has announced a name change for its forthcoming individual service rifle. Formerly designated the XM5 to replace the M4 carbine, the Army now plans to call the 6.8mm rifle the XM7. The announcement was released by an Army spokesman from Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey today. “The Army originally...
MilitaryTimes

3rd SF Group soldier killed in shooting

A noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group’s support battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was killed in a shooting Wednesday, according to Army officials. Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Raeford, North Carolina, according to an...
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
msn.com

The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023

Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...

