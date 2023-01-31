ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Four-day Naples Automotive Experience kicks off with a lineup of exotic cars

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:a1b170c26000f47f53421125 Player Element ID: 6319699987112. Maseratis, Buggatis, and Lamborghinis were all gathered for a good cause in Naples on Thursday. “This is the kickoff party to our four-day Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival: In Perfect Harmony, a WINK News special

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:aaa599b6559c6a97abcc70a9 Player Element ID: 6319549587112. The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Friday, Feb. 3. During last year’s festival, nearly $22 million was raised in just four and...
NAPLES, FL
tourcounsel.com

Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida

Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lighthouse nonprofit helps 10-year-old Naples girl live with eye disorder

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:d643dc1a32e73c2830d29cf Player Element ID: 6319648391112. The Naples Winter Wine Festival, a charity wine auction that raises millions of dollars for children in Collier County, kicks off on Thursday before...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples park reopens for the first time since Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla.– Lowdermilk Park is expected to reopen this Friday at noon after being closed since Hurricane Ian. “After the storm, we had 3-4 feet of sand. We had a building that was in the pond .. Debris everywhere … items that were not ours in the park,” said Chad Merritt, the City of Naples Parks & Facilities Director.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lowdermilk Beach in Naples could open by Friday

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:e2a95a1ed6b24fe0950d5341 Player Element ID: 6319558230112. Sand and dunes washed away, scattered benches and damaged concession stands. That’s what Lowdermilk Beach has dealt with after Hurricane Ian and now, four...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News Exclusive: Look inside the new Bruno’s of Brooklyn location

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:f16f925e57bafa649aebb477 Player Element ID: 6319557465112. A popular restaurant in downtown Fort Myers is giving WINK News an exclusive look inside its new spot. Bruno’s shut down nine days before...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer

Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Beach Baptist Church continues to help Fort Myers Beach community

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:3a1d4818d971a07932db41a3 Player Element ID: 6319690394112. A beacon of faith and a landmark for volunteerism. The Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach is still giving out supplies and hot...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FGCU students tasting wine for a lesson on life

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:d3010ffdf8560700e9d99384 Player Element ID: 6319695715112. College kids have been known to take a drink or two, but for some students at FGCU, it’s helping them make the grade.
WINKNEWS.com

Drywall giveaway for repairs on Fort Myers Beach in wake of Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:f300665bf01c56e05ef8e8bb Player Element ID: 6319558142112. Picking up all the pieces after a devastating storm like Ian can take a long time, and a large portion of Fort Myers Beach...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Giant ant art display using recycled Ian debris in downtown Fort Myers

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:aab783fc91ec1f0e18eda43 Player Element ID: 6319627785112. Giant ants marching up the front of a building in downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday. Before all of the ants started invading the Sidney...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy