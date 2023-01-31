Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Four-day Naples Automotive Experience kicks off with a lineup of exotic cars
Maseratis, Buggatis, and Lamborghinis were all gathered for a good cause in Naples on Thursday. "This is the kickoff party to our four-day Naples...
WINKNEWS.com
2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival: In Perfect Harmony, a WINK News special
The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Friday, Feb. 3. During last year's festival, nearly $22 million was raised in just four and...
tourcounsel.com
Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida
Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
Popular food chain opening new location in Florida
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular dessert chain Insomnia Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida store location in Fort Myers, according to the company's website.
WINKNEWS.com
Lighthouse nonprofit helps 10-year-old Naples girl live with eye disorder
The Naples Winter Wine Festival, a charity wine auction that raises millions of dollars for children in Collier County, kicks off on Thursday before...
Naples park reopens for the first time since Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla.– Lowdermilk Park is expected to reopen this Friday at noon after being closed since Hurricane Ian. “After the storm, we had 3-4 feet of sand. We had a building that was in the pond .. Debris everywhere … items that were not ours in the park,” said Chad Merritt, the City of Naples Parks & Facilities Director.
WINKNEWS.com
Lowdermilk Beach in Naples could open by Friday
Sand and dunes washed away, scattered benches and damaged concession stands. That's what Lowdermilk Beach has dealt with after Hurricane Ian and now, four...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News Exclusive: Look inside the new Bruno’s of Brooklyn location
A popular restaurant in downtown Fort Myers is giving WINK News an exclusive look inside its new spot. Bruno's shut down nine days before...
WINKNEWS.com
Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach
Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers
The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donates final $275K to Fort Myers High for new field
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donated the final $275,000 needed by Fort Myers High School to replace the natural grass on Sam Sirianni Field at Edison Stadium with synthetic turf and a new, rubberized track. The $1 million project can now proceed following matching donations of $250,000 pledged by the Miami...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
WINKNEWS.com
Beach Baptist Church continues to help Fort Myers Beach community
A beacon of faith and a landmark for volunteerism. The Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach is still giving out supplies and hot...
WINKNEWS.com
FGCU students tasting wine for a lesson on life
College kids have been known to take a drink or two, but for some students at FGCU, it's helping them make the grade.
WINKNEWS.com
Drywall giveaway for repairs on Fort Myers Beach in wake of Ian
Picking up all the pieces after a devastating storm like Ian can take a long time, and a large portion of Fort Myers Beach...
WINKNEWS.com
Mold inspection and testing in Southwest Florida, an inside look at the process
Mold became a major concern following Hurricane Ian, and it's not something to play around with. Whether your home had a small leak or...
WINKNEWS.com
Giant ant art display using recycled Ian debris in downtown Fort Myers
Giant ants marching up the front of a building in downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday. Before all of the ants started invading the Sidney...
Human remains discovered near Goodwill in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found near a Goodwill store located in the Imperial Bonita Plaza on Bonita Beach Road. A medical examiner, as well as several Lee County deputies, were on scene investigating Wednesday afternoon. However, it’s not yet known how long...
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
