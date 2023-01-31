ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Which local governments, businesses opened or closed Tuesday

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — As wintry conditions and icy roadways coat Central Texas, several local governments and employers have closed offices, while others have remained open but modified some services. Here’s a look at those closures and modifications happening throughout the greater Austin area.

City of Austin offices

The City of Austin provided an update at 2 p.m. Tuesday that all “non-essential operations” are suspended this afternoon through Wednesday. Essential public safety personnel and other essential employees will continue responding to the winter conditions.

This followed initial plans detailed in a Monday evening release where officials said city offices and facilities would be open during regular business hours Tuesday. However, officials added some operations “may be delayed or reduced during the day” due to the winter weather and some telecommuting personnel.

RELATED: COA suspends all ‘non-essential operations’ due to ice storm

All Tuesday and Wednesday trash, recycling, composting, bulk and brush collections have been suspended until a later date this week. Carts should remain on the curb for staff to collect once conditions improve.

Both the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center and the public drop-off at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant will be closed on Wednesday.

Austin Municipal Court and the Downtown Austin Community Court delayed their openings until 10 a.m. Tuesday, but are now closed, effective as of 2 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Department closures are detailed online .

All Austin Public Library locations will close Tuesday through Wednesday, save for the following being used as daytime warming centers:

  • Terrazas and Walnut Creek Library branches: Available Tuesday until 5 p.m.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Austin Central Library’s Special Events Center: Available until 6 p.m. Tuesday only
Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather

The following Austin Public Health services delayed opening until 10 a.m.:

  • Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane campus
  • Office of Vital Records
  • All WIC and Shots for Tots clinics
  • Neighbor Centers

Austin Code and Development Services Department inspections staff started at 10 a.m. Tuesday. DSD’s permitting and development center delayed its opening to 10 a.m., as well.

Hays County offices

All county government offices save for emergency personnel will be closed on Wednesday due to severe weather, county officials said in a Tuesday afternoon release. Likewise, all school districts within Hays County will be closed Wednesday due to the wintry conditions.

Travis County offices

Travis County announced Monday evening all county offices and facilities would remain closed on Tuesday. Only essential emergency county staff would report to duty for in-person operations, per the release.

A second release sent Tuesday afternoon extended those office closures through Wednesday.

Originally, the notice said Travis County Commissioners Court was scheduled to convene for its weekly meeting Tuesday morning. However, Travis County Judge Andy Brown announced early Tuesday morning commissioners court had been postponed to Thursday due to “severe winter weather and unsafe road conditions.”

Due to the county office closures, Travis County property owners looking to pay property taxes were encouraged to make those payments online . Anyone unable to make payments online is asked to do so in person on the next business day the office is open, in order to avoid incurring any penalty charges. Those payments will be processed as timely, per the notice.

Residents can also check if a local post office is open today and take their property tax bill envelope to the counter to request a hand-canceled postmark with Tuesday’s date. Late postmarks will lead to penalties and interest charges, per a county notice.

RELATED: Several local districts close, delay classes amid winter storm

Residents can place a check or money order into the drop box at any tax office location. Penalty and interest charges will be applied if payments or dropped into the box after today’s deadline.

Williamson County offices

Williamson County offices closed Tuesday due to severe weather conditions, with county officials confirming Tuesday morning those office closures will continue through Wednesday.

Likewise, the Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting originally scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. has been canceled.

Williamson County Office of Emergency Management officials said they are encouraging residents to avoid driving due to dangerous road conditions. They cited several crashes that have happened on icy roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

In the Tuesday release, officials reminded residents of the four Ps to remember when it comes to winter weather safety:

  • People: Dress in layers to protect one’s self against the cold. Do not use a generator, grill, camp stove or any gasoline, propane or charcoal-burning devices inside homes due to carbon monoxide gas emissions.
  • Pets: Bring any pets indoors to keep them warm and safe.
  • Pipes: Insulate or cover any exposed pipes to protect them from freezes. Turn off outdoor faucets and drip one faucet indoors, only if necessary.
  • Plants: Cover plants or bring them inside during inclement weather.

Austin-area YMCA locations

The YMCA confirmed Tuesday all YMCA of Austin centers will remain closed due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect, as well as icy roadway conditions. In the release, officials noted they anticipate center operations might be impacted on Wednesday as well.

Any center updates will be shared on the YMCA of Austin’s Facebook , Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Know of another government or business not on this list? Let us know by emailing us at ReportIt@kxan.com.

