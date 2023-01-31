ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
quincyquarry.com

Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done #mayorkoch #dpw #cityofquincy

Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Laying asphalt is well-known to not be advised to be undertaken when the temperature is lower than fifty degrees Fahrenheit outside unless an emergency repair is needed poses the risk of problems later with so laid asphalt.
QUINCY, MA
universalhub.com

Developer still plans to replace two-family homes near the Fairmount train station with a single, larger building, but plans now call for condos instead of apartments

The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday gave the owner of four two-family houses on Fairmount Avenue, near the bridge over the Neponset and the train tracks in Hyde Park, an extra year to start razing them to make way for a four-story, 47-unit residential building. But the DiSipio Building Group...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston schools closing Friday, warming centers opening for cold emergency

BOSTON — Warming centers will be open in Boston on Friday but schools will be closed as record-setting cold is settling into Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency ahead of the extreme cold weather that is forecasted. Boston Public Schools officials announced Thursday that schools will be closed because of the expected conditions.
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Arsenal Yards | Mall in Watertown, Massachusetts

Arsenal Yards (formerly known as Arsenal Mall from 1983 to 2013 and the Arsenal Project from 2013 to 2016) is a mixed-use, smart growth development in Watertown, Massachusetts. The area is home to the original Arsenal Mall site, which is currently being redeveloped for Arsenal Yards. The construction of the...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Chamber’s Love Local Effort Supports Restaurants & Residents in Need

The following announcement was provided by the Charles River Regional Chamber:. The Charles River Regional Chamber is launching a month-long campaign in February designed to support the restaurant community in Newton, Needham, Watertown and Wellesley, while also helping those in need. The Love Local: Supporting Our Restaurants & Our Community...
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold

BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu declares cold emergency, activates warming centers

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will threaten anyone outside on Friday and Saturday. Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency for the city of Boston that will be in effect from Friday through Sunday. Warming centers will be activated throughout the city and some homeless shelters will have extended hours.
BOSTON, MA
thejustice.org

Rent prices burden Waltham community, drive out many residents

Editor’s note—Reporting for this story was originally completed in the 2022 fall semester for a JOUR 89A class project titled “Smells Like Zine Spirit.”. As Brandeis class sizes grow larger and larger, the housing lottery has become even more competitive, pushing many students off campus, and ultimately resulting in fierce real estate battles throughout Waltham. But the demand from Brandeis’ student body for off-campus housing in Waltham is causing real estate prices in Waltham to soar, and the cost of living has driven many who grew up in Waltham to search for housing in different communities. This especially poses a risk to renters — and in a city like Waltham, comprising 50% renters, it can be difficult to compete with rising property and rent values.
WALTHAM, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Watertown News

Watertown Recreation Accepting Applications for Part-Time & Seasonal Positions

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Recreation Department:. The Watertown Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the following positions for the 2023 calendar year. This includes immediate employment as a part time member of the staff throughout the year or seasonal work during different seasons of the year. Applicants must be entering the 9th grade (Fall 2023) or older to be considered.
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy