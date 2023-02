SACRAMENTO – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today announced grant awards to nine projects in six counties through the Urban Community Drought Relief Grant program. The $46 million in financial assistance will provide critical support to implement drought relief projects that build long-term drought and climate resilience in communities across the State, and help advance efforts outlined in Governor Newsom’s strategy to adapt California’s water supply for a hotter and drier future.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO