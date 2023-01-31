Read full article on original website
Owner arrested for animal neglect, 78 dogs seized near Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — An anonymous tip lead to the arrest of Norton Shores resident Colber Canine, who had 78 dogs in poor health and unstable living conditions. On Monday, Norton Shores Police and detectives issued a search warrant and found a large number of animals inside the home and nearby shed, located at 2828 Sheffield Street.
Serial killer Harold Haulman pleads guilty to 2005 Battle Creek murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Convicted serial killer, Harold David Haulman, pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a Battle Creek woman Wednesday. In mid-December, Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of then-21-year-old Ashley Parlier. The charge has been amended.
One dead, two hurt in Baltimore Township crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal crash involving two vehicles is being investigated, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on M-37 Highway near Butler Road in Baltimore Township on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m., deputies said. Investigation shows a 59-year-old woman from Hastings was driving...
Man in critical condition, undergoes surgery after stabbing at Brann’s in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition and underwent surgery after being stabbed several times on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened around 8:37 p.m. inside of Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille located on Division Avenue, police said. Investigation shows...
Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
78 dogs found in Norton Shores home taken to local shelters amid nationwide crowding
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police seized 78 dogs Monday hoarded in a home in Norton Shores. The dogs, ranging in age from a couple of months old to a couple years, were taken to Pound Buddies animal shelter to be evaluated, according to Lana Carson, Pound Buddies executive director. They're...
DEA talks what role Kalamazoo County plays in enhancing nationwide opioid epidemic
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The opioid epidemic is sweeping the nation and West Michigan is caught up in the deadly addiction. The two main Mexican cartels keeping the habit alive - Seniloa and CJNG - are well-funded, well-organized and their products are made to do one thing: money, according to special agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA.
Public meeting in Allegan to discuss roundabout construction plans
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A public meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the construction of a roundabout in Allegan County. The project is set to begin in 2024 at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and will encompass Marshall Street,...
No contact advisory for Kalamazoo River lifted over 3 months after spill
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo lifted its no contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River Thursday, over three months after liquid waste spilled into a nearby storm drain, according to city officials. October spill: Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River. The advisory was...
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, & Van Buren receive $2.5M in grants to assist employers
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren received $2.5 million in grants from Michigan's Going PRO Talent Fund to assist 33 local employers help their workforce, according to a spokesperson. The Going PRO Talent Fund competitive grant gives funds to local companies for training,...
Cleanup continues along US-131 after 4,000 gallons of fuel spilled
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Northbound lanes of US-131 are expected to remain closed near Rockford while crews continue cleaning up contaminated soil, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Lanes are closed near 12 Mile Road, and will remain closed through Feb. 17, MDOT said. January spill: Tanker loses control, spills...
Boil Water Advisory to be issued for Shakespeare Avenue, nearby neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Due to a water main repair scheduled on Shakespeare Avenue Friday, the City of Kalamazoo is anticipated to issue a boil water advisory for nearby residents. Work on the water main is expected to cause a temporary loss of pressure, resulting in the water being shut...
Local woman shares heart disease recovery for Go Red
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon, scheduled for Thursday in Kalamazoo, focuses on pushing the community to learn CPR in hopes of saving lives. “I was just in shock, and I stayed in shock for a while," survivor Carrie Hamilton said. That shock came...
Portage Public Schools looks for applicants for vacant board position
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools is looking for applicants to help fill the vacancy on the Board of Education. The vacancy was created on Jan. 27 after the retirement announcement of Trustee Kurt Droppers, who served eight years with the Board of Education. Workshops: Healing workshop held for...
Michigan National Guard 110th Wing honored with prestigious Air Force awards
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 110th Wing of the Michigan National Guard stationed at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base was selected to receive two prestigious Air Force unit awards: the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award. "These awards are a great honor,...
Kzoo Parks 'Flurry of Fun' to feature winter maze, sledding, & more winter activities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks invites the community to Spring Valley Park on Feb. 18 from 6-8 p.m. for "A Flurry of Fun," a free winter event for Kalamazoo families, according to a spokesperson. Some winter staples expected to be offered are:. sledding. building snowmen. winter maze. ice bowling.
News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The former JC Penney store will include expansions of Horrock's meat, beer and wine selections along with a pizzeria, according to a manager.
