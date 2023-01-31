ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Owner arrested for animal neglect, 78 dogs seized near Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An anonymous tip lead to the arrest of Norton Shores resident Colber Canine, who had 78 dogs in poor health and unstable living conditions. On Monday, Norton Shores Police and detectives issued a search warrant and found a large number of animals inside the home and nearby shed, located at 2828 Sheffield Street.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Serial killer Harold Haulman pleads guilty to 2005 Battle Creek murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Convicted serial killer, Harold David Haulman, pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a Battle Creek woman Wednesday. In mid-December, Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of then-21-year-old Ashley Parlier. The charge has been amended.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
One dead, two hurt in Baltimore Township crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal crash involving two vehicles is being investigated, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on M-37 Highway near Butler Road in Baltimore Township on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m., deputies said. Investigation shows a 59-year-old woman from Hastings was driving...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
MUSKEGON, MI
Public meeting in Allegan to discuss roundabout construction plans

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A public meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the construction of a roundabout in Allegan County. The project is set to begin in 2024 at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and will encompass Marshall Street,...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
No contact advisory for Kalamazoo River lifted over 3 months after spill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo lifted its no contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River Thursday, over three months after liquid waste spilled into a nearby storm drain, according to city officials. October spill: Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River. The advisory was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Cleanup continues along US-131 after 4,000 gallons of fuel spilled

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Northbound lanes of US-131 are expected to remain closed near Rockford while crews continue cleaning up contaminated soil, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Lanes are closed near 12 Mile Road, and will remain closed through Feb. 17, MDOT said. January spill: Tanker loses control, spills...
ROCKFORD, MI
Local woman shares heart disease recovery for Go Red

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon, scheduled for Thursday in Kalamazoo, focuses on pushing the community to learn CPR in hopes of saving lives. “I was just in shock, and I stayed in shock for a while," survivor Carrie Hamilton said. That shock came...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage Public Schools looks for applicants for vacant board position

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools is looking for applicants to help fill the vacancy on the Board of Education. The vacancy was created on Jan. 27 after the retirement announcement of Trustee Kurt Droppers, who served eight years with the Board of Education. Workshops: Healing workshop held for...
PORTAGE, MI
News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
KALAMAZOO, MI

