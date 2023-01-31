ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 rappers have been missing for 10 days since scheduled performance was canceled, Detroit police say

By By Michelle Watson and Amy Simonson, CNN
Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three rappers who went missing 10 days ago after a performance at a club was canceled, Detroit police said.

