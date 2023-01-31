Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers have reopened Kansas Highway 42 after a crash that happened just before noon Tuesday.
Two vehicles collided at K-42 and S 135th St W, about two miles southwest of Wichita city limits.
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says an SUV headed north on 135th St failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a westbound pickup.
Troopers say a 29-year-old Wichita man was driving the SUV, and he had a 31-year-old male passenger. A 43-year-old man was driving the pickup and had a 37-year-old male passenger. They are from Conway Springs.Kansas firefighters find man on fire in Walmart bathroom
The KHP said all four had suspected minor injuries and were taken to a Wichita hospital.
K-42 reopened around 3 p.m.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 2