Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers have reopened Kansas Highway 42 after a crash that happened just before noon Tuesday.

Two vehicles collided at K-42 and S 135th St W, about two miles southwest of Wichita city limits.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says an SUV headed north on 135th St failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a westbound pickup.

Troopers say a 29-year-old Wichita man was driving the SUV, and he had a 31-year-old male passenger. A 43-year-old man was driving the pickup and had a 37-year-old male passenger. They are from Conway Springs.

The KHP said all four had suspected minor injuries and were taken to a Wichita hospital.

K-42 reopened around 3 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.