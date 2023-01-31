ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
the32789.com

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend. Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Attend the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3; 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Church Pavilion, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. Details: Join Our Lady of Lourdes for its annual Italian Festival. Enjoy authentic Italian foods including the church's famous pizza and desserts, drinks, live entertainment and dancing. There will also be bounce houses and games.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Salt Shack coming to Clermont

Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
CLERMONT, FL
mountdorabuzz.com

Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location

Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
EUSTIS, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Orlando’s Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!

Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Lamp and Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails to open in Mills 50; Windermere Wine and Dine happens Saturday; plus more Orlando food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails, a new concept from Thriving Hospitality who run Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery downtown will, you guessed it, open in the old Lamp & Shade Fair building at 1336 N. Mills Ave. Ryan Stewart (Cowfish, Universal Orlando) will oversee an "Asian-influenced, tapas-style menu" of this chef-driven concept. Tiki-inspired craft cocktails will also be offered. No word yet on an opening date ...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
What Now Orlando

RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee

On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
ORLANDO, FL
hernandosun.com

Farewell, Ginger Stanley Hallowell

Iconic actress, aquatic stunt woman passes away at age 91. Stuntwoman; actress; model; Weeki Wachee mermaid; from the waters of Weeki Wachee to the bright lights of Hollywood-style movie productions, Ginger Stanley Hallowell has made her watermark on this cultural landscape. This Orlando resident was born on December 19, 1931,...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food

Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy