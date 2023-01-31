Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Fast-growing restaurant opens another new Florida locationKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
click orlando
Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend. Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Attend the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3; 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Church Pavilion, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. Details: Join Our Lady of Lourdes for its annual Italian Festival. Enjoy authentic Italian foods including the church's famous pizza and desserts, drinks, live entertainment and dancing. There will also be bounce houses and games.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
Simmering resentments at Winter Garden’s Garden Theatre have caught fire
Conflict between the board and the artistic staff has set various segments of the local arts scene against each other
mountdorabuzz.com
Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location
Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
disneyfoodblog.com
Orlando’s Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!
Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
Lamp and Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails to open in Mills 50; Windermere Wine and Dine happens Saturday; plus more Orlando food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails, a new concept from Thriving Hospitality who run Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery downtown will, you guessed it, open in the old Lamp & Shade Fair building at 1336 N. Mills Ave. Ryan Stewart (Cowfish, Universal Orlando) will oversee an "Asian-influenced, tapas-style menu" of this chef-driven concept. Tiki-inspired craft cocktails will also be offered. No word yet on an opening date ...
villages-news.com
Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?
I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
WCJB
Ocala food truck owner meets with Guy Fieri, teases ‘secret projects’
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food Network star Guy Fieri met with more people from Ocala in the last week to offer wisdom to a popular barbecue food truck just months after gifting pies to the police department. In a Facebook Post, Big Lee’s - Serious About Barbecue shared a photo...
RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee
On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
hernandosun.com
Farewell, Ginger Stanley Hallowell
Iconic actress, aquatic stunt woman passes away at age 91. Stuntwoman; actress; model; Weeki Wachee mermaid; from the waters of Weeki Wachee to the bright lights of Hollywood-style movie productions, Ginger Stanley Hallowell has made her watermark on this cultural landscape. This Orlando resident was born on December 19, 1931,...
The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food
Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
New Ice Cream Store Coming to Oviedo
“We are planning to open in May,” Ms. Sawukaytis confidently stated.
Locally-Owned Cafe to Open in Orlando
“We’re not fully set on the menu or the concept yet,” Mr. Kim says. “We want to be fully prepared before we make any announcement.”
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church.
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
click orlando
Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.
click orlando
1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
