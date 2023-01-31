ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

wkzo.com

Que the Creek festival in Battle Creek to feature local restaurants and pit masters Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Que the Creek BBQ Festival is back for its third year, featuring barbecue from local restaurants and start-up pit masters. Organizers say the family-friendly event will feature BBQ vendors, live music, yard games, craft drinks, and more. The event is set to take place at Kellogg Arena Saturday, February 4 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., with judges on hand to determine who has the best BBQ in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Jeff Foxworthy to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino and Hotel adds another star to their 2023 lineup. Jeff Foxworthy is expected to make a return to Firekeepers on June 9, according to a release from Firekeepers Casino and Hotel Monday. Comedy: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
