WWMT
'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The former JC Penney store will include expansions of Horrock's meat, beer and wine selections along with a pizzeria, according to a manager.
wkzo.com
Que the Creek festival in Battle Creek to feature local restaurants and pit masters Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Que the Creek BBQ Festival is back for its third year, featuring barbecue from local restaurants and start-up pit masters. Organizers say the family-friendly event will feature BBQ vendors, live music, yard games, craft drinks, and more. The event is set to take place at Kellogg Arena Saturday, February 4 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., with judges on hand to determine who has the best BBQ in Battle Creek.
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo Township neighborhood
A water main repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
mibiz.com
Trinity Health lawsuit alleges ‘monopolistic behavior’ by major West Michigan orthopedic practice
GRAND RAPIDS — Trinity Health and four surgeons want a federal court to invalidate non-compete agreements with Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan, claiming they allow the market’s largest orthopedic practice to essentially hold a monopoly over procedures in Kent County. In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Trinity Health...
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
10 miles of I-94 to be rebuilt during 3-year, $160 million project
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A three-year, $160 million project is starting Monday on I-94. The project includes 10 miles of rebuilding and repaving on I-94, nine rebuilt bridges and eight bridges receiving repairs between Helmer Road and 17 ½ Mile Road in Calhoun County, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge
WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
Man renovating Grand Rapids home finds 140-year-old artifacts in the walls
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man uncovered a slice of history last week. While renovating a century old home in Grand Rapids, several artifacts dating back to the 1800s were found inside. "The duplex was built in 1860," says Brian Feenstra, who bought the property on the...
WOOD
Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
WWMTCw
Jeff Foxworthy to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino and Hotel adds another star to their 2023 lineup. Jeff Foxworthy is expected to make a return to Firekeepers on June 9, according to a release from Firekeepers Casino and Hotel Monday. Comedy: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino...
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
WWMTCw
News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
