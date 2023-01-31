ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier introduces new summer pass, offering nearly unlimited flights for $399

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

You could fly all summer long for $399 on Frontier Airlines.

The Denver-based ultra low-cost carrier is introducing a new GoWild! Summer Pass , similar to its annual pass .

This new pass lets customers fly as often as they like between May 2 through Sept. 30.

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities," Daniel Shurz, Frontier's senior vice president of commercial, said in a statement.

The airline currently serves more than 100 destinations and will add new non-stop service between multiple cities and Puerto Rico this summer.

Here's what travelers should know.

Frontier Airlines scrapped its customer service call line: Here's how that's going

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cP7T_0kXdDhMh00
Frontier Airlines planes taxi at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Photo by Matt Nager, courtesy of Frontier Airlines

How does Frontier's GoWild! Summer Pass work?

You must be at least 18 years old to buy the pass. Children under the age of 15 must travel with someone who is at least 15.

Flights will be available to book on May 2. Domestic travel may be booked on Frontier's website the day before departure for domestic travel or up to 10 days before departure for international travel.

Each flight will cost one cent, plus any applicable taxes, fees and charges, like for checked bags or specific seats. The flights will not earn miles or status.

You can fly as often as you like between May 2 through Sept. 30, pending seat availability, with the exception of certain blackout periods detailed online.

There are a limited number of passes available at the $399 introductory rate. They are not transferable and will automatically renew unless you cancel. Additional details can be found on Frontier's website .

New Frontier service to Puerto Rico

Starting in early May, Frontier will begin new nonstop service between the following airports and Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU), also known as San Juan Airport:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
  • Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
  • Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
  • Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Frontier will also begin a one-stop service between SJU and Denver International Airport (DEN). And on May 25, the airline will begin a new nonstop service between Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and Cancun International Airport (CUN) in Mexico.

“Puerto Rico is a hugely popular destination for leisure travelers as well as the large population of Puerto Ricans residing in the U.S. who enjoy returning to the island to visit friends and family,” Shurz said. "For those with family and friends on the island, we’re offering more options than ever to fly affordably and conveniently between a multitude of major cities and Puerto Rico.”

The airline is expanding service to other parts of Puerto Rico, with new nonstop service between Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Rafael Hernández International Airport (BQN) in Aguadilla beginning May 4. Nonstop service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and  Mercedita International Airport (PSE) in Ponce will begin the same day.

Introductory fares for these destinations range from $49 to $69, depending on the city.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frontier introduces new summer pass, offering nearly unlimited flights for $399

