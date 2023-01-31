Free tax preparation service now open for Central Indiana residents

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual tax preparation service coordinated by United Way of Central Indiana is now open for residents in Boone, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.

The program launched at a press conference Tuesday at Amvets Post 99 in Indianapolis, one of the locations offering the service.

“Simply put, Indy Free Tax Prep allows families to completely and thoroughly file their tax returns for free,” Fred Payne, United Way’s president and CEO said.

WRTV

Indy Free Tax Prep will run through April 18 and is available to people and families with a household income of $66,000 or less in 2022.

The program ensures that people receive all the tax credits and deductions they are qualified for.

Those seeking assistance can find a list of locations and instructions for signing up at indyfreetaxprep.com .

An online service is also available for households that make $58,000 or less at MyFreeTaxes.com . This service is free and users can have their taxes professionally prepared.

Households earning less than $73,000 can file their own taxes for free on the website.