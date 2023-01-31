ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Free tax preparation service now open for Central Indiana residents

By Jacqueline White
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQRiK_0kXdD8kd00

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual tax preparation service coordinated by United Way of Central Indiana is now open for residents in Boone, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.

The program launched at a press conference Tuesday at Amvets Post 99 in Indianapolis, one of the locations offering the service.

“Simply put, Indy Free Tax Prep allows families to completely and thoroughly file their tax returns for free,” Fred Payne, United Way’s president and CEO said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itwyR_0kXdD8kd00 WRTV

Indy Free Tax Prep will run through April 18 and is available to people and families with a household income of $66,000 or less in 2022.

The program ensures that people receive all the tax credits and deductions they are qualified for.

Those seeking assistance can find a list of locations and instructions for signing up at indyfreetaxprep.com .

An online service is also available for households that make $58,000 or less at MyFreeTaxes.com . This service is free and users can have their taxes professionally prepared.

Households earning less than $73,000 can file their own taxes for free on the website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers.  The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding.  “What we’re […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

United Way of Central Indiana offering free tax prep services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Hoosiers who need help with their tax returns are eligible for free tax preparation services through the United Way of Central Indiana. Indy Free Tax Prep is a network of more than a dozen locations offering free tax preparation to individuals and families with a combined household income of $66,000 or less in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana offers financial assistance for some struggling homeowners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s “Daybreak” to talk about programs providing funding for people seeking financial aid. The Republican has served as the lieutenant governor since 2017, and she seeking reelection in 2024.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis sees nation's highest rent rate increase

INDIANAPOLIS — If you rent, you know it can be expensive. And over the last year, Indianapolis has seen the highest residential rental price increase in the country. 13News looked into what's causing the trend - and when prices might come back down. Experts say we need to see...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday night

The Thursday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday …. The Thursday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Fight leads to South Bend HS basketball game being …. A large brawl that broke out during halftime at a high school basketball game...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health services

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services at local health departments. Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed $347 million in state funding for public health over the next two years, a significant increase from the nearly $7 million the state currently spends annually. The proposed funding would bring Indiana […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon

AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
AVON, IN
WRTV

WRTV

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy