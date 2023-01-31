Sherry Blanton Presents : “Let’s Do It Right – Advice on the Proper Way to Prune” at the Public Library of Anniston

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 31, 2023

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, February 7th at 2:00pm Sherry Blanton will present “Let’s Do It Right – Advice on the Proper Way to Prune”. The gardener should be familiar with the right reasons, the correct procedures, and the right times all vital to having the best outcomes in pruning your trees and shrubs. Tips on dealing with cold damaged plants will be included in the program. (3 Rewards) The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

