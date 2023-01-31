Read full article on original website
James Gunn Likely to Direct ‘Superman: Legacy’
After a long wait, the DC Cinematic Universe has finally a structured future with James Gunn and Peter Safran spearheading the newly founded DC Studios. One can definitely tell that Gunn’s love for comics is scattered across the entire line-up. There are definitely also a few projects that are definitely passion projects for the director that showcase the way he wants to build the first chapter titled “Gods & Monsters” for the DCU.
Michael B. Jordan Ready to “Expand the Creed-Verse” with Spinoffs and ‘Creed 4’
Michael B. Jordan has certainly made a splash in cinemas with his various projects over the years. Yet, he continues to build up his fictional boxing career in the now Creed trilogy. With a third entry on the horizon where he’ll face off against Jonathan Majors, it seems he’s not going to be wrapping up his work on the self-titled “Creed-verse” anytime soon.
RUMOR: ‘Wonder Man’ Eyeing March Production Start, Adding ‘Shrinking’ Director
It looks like Wonder Man may be gearing up for production much sooner thane expected, as a new report shared by Discussing Film hints that the Disney+ series might be entering production in March. Shang-Chi director Daniel Destin Cretton is attached as an executive producer and director, but it seems like they have also found another talented director to join the production.
Oona Chaplin Set to Play Fire Na’vi Leader in ‘Avatar 3’
Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the two-billion mark and has set in motion the future of a brand-new franchise. James Cameron is certainly excited to continue the work he started going beyond the third film, but he still is busy putting the finishing touches on Avatar 3. We already heard that it’ll introduce a new tribe of Na’vi that is based on fire; adding to more comparisons with the Avatar: The Last Airbender series.
Matthew Lillard Signed a 3-Picture Deal for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s
It’s been a long wait until Five Nights at Freddy’s finally started production. The project was trapped in production hell due to creator Scott Cawthon not signing off on any of the projects. Yet, just recently the film finally started production and is moving forward in full force. The next big surprise was who they were able to cast for the project with Matthew Lillard joining the film. Not just that, rumors already made the rounds that he’s potentially playing the franchise’s main antagonist.
Seth Rogen Believes ‘The Boys’ “Wouldn’t Exist” Without Marvel Studios
There’s been an online debate for years if Marvel Studios catering too much to a younger audience. With the rise of more adult fare like The Boys, some people feel like there’s no place for that franchise anymore. The series creator Seth Rogen, however, does acknowledge that the films are “just not for” him as he believes it’s not made for an “adult with no children.” Though he also aknowledges that is his own personal taste and praises Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
‘Avatar’ Producer Teases a Time Jump and Return to Earth in Future Sequels
Avatar is set to rekease up to three films going by the success of Avatar: The Way of Water. There’s always a chance that they could expand beyond that, but director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have seemingly at least mapped out as far as its fifth entry. Instead of keeping everything as close to the chest as possible, they are giving us a small glimpse of what the future has in store for us.
‘One Piece’ Star Reveals Why Netflix’s Adaptation Replaced Luffy’s Sandals
After a long wait, the first look at the live-action adaptation of One Piece has finally arrived. We not only got a poster teasing Monkey D. Luffy but also a special image offering a good look at the cast members that’ll become permanent parts of the Straw Hat pirates. Yet, there has been some controversy surrounding the first look.
Ed Brubaker’s ‘Criminal’ In Development at Amazon
Amazon Studios is negotiating to bring Ed Brubaker‘s creator-owned comic book series, Criminal, to the small screen. The series debuted in 2006 and has been awarded three Eisner Awards and has always been among the most in-demand books on shelves. Brubaker has been one of comics’ most prolific creators of the 2000s, writing for both DC and Marvel, where he and artist Sean Phillips first launched Criminal under their Icon imprint.
Marvel Studios Publishing Scott Lang’s Memoir From ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to get a look into the mind of Scott Lang, you’re in luck. Marvel has unveiled that they are publishing the book Look Out for The Little Guy which is inspired by the novel written by Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Disney May Return to Licensing its Films and TV Series to Rivals
Disney+ was a big venture for Disney with a strong focus on creating a singular hub for everyone loving any of their properties. They went out of their way to purchase 20th Century Studios to ensure they could expand their library in a way that would allow them to do exactly that. Yet, the losses taken throughout the last few years under new management of Bob Chapek didn’t truly shape an optimistic outlook on streaming’s future.
‘Thunderbolts’ Villain Rumored to Be Fueled by a Dark Entity
Though production in Marvel Studios Thunderbolts won’t begin for several more months, the film’s plot is starting to take shape. Credible rumors suggest that the team assembled by Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will find themselves up against one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful characters: Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry. Now, a new rumor from one of YouTube’s most popular sensationalists adds a little extra seasoning to the rumored rumble between Sentry and the Thunderbolts.
Netflix Renews ‘That ’90s Show’ For a Second Season
It looks like the 90s never fall out of style, as Netflix has renewed its newest comedy series with an announcement on Twitter. That ’90s Show has seemingly wowed the audiences and Netflix to return for a second season. The show was a direct continuation of the popular That ’70s Show with many of the original cast even making a return throughout its season.
