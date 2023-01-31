Read full article on original website
RUMOR: ‘Wonder Man’ Eyeing March Production Start, Adding ‘Shrinking’ Director
It looks like Wonder Man may be gearing up for production much sooner thane expected, as a new report shared by Discussing Film hints that the Disney+ series might be entering production in March. Shang-Chi director Daniel Destin Cretton is attached as an executive producer and director, but it seems like they have also found another talented director to join the production.
‘Detective Pikachu’ Sequel Still “In Active Development”
Yeah, I had to question that title as well but it seems that the long-awaited sequel to Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is still “in active development” according to a Legendary Entertainment representative. Of course, we don’t know at what stage it is exactly without anyone actively involved with the project but it seems Legendary is still keen on releasing the project at some point if possible.
Release Date and Episode Titles Revealed for Volume 2 of ‘Star Wars: Visions’
One of Disney +’s best Star Wars projects to date was 2021’s nine-episode anime anthology, Star Wars: Visions. The series consisted of shorts inspired by and set in the Star Wars galaxy that were not mandated to exist within the canonical timeline. The shorts were well received and a second season was ordered up fairly quickly and set for 2023. With Season 2 of The Bad Batch, Season 3 of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka all on the slate, 2023 is a busy year for Star Wars and fans wondered where Volume 2 of Visions might fit. Now we know.
‘Avatar’ Producer Teases a Time Jump and Return to Earth in Future Sequels
Avatar is set to rekease up to three films going by the success of Avatar: The Way of Water. There’s always a chance that they could expand beyond that, but director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have seemingly at least mapped out as far as its fifth entry. Instead of keeping everything as close to the chest as possible, they are giving us a small glimpse of what the future has in store for us.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 to Start Production in May; 2024 Release in Question
There has been a lot of speculation on when we can see the final season of Stranger Things. The fourth season just released and the wait has been a long one, but it was surprising to find out that the Duffer Brothers and their writing staff haven’t even tackled the fifth season’s scripts once the fourth season was released. So, it seemed like the wait might take quite a bit longer than expected and according to Finn Wolfhard, it may have gotten just a bit longer.
Matthew Lillard Signed a 3-Picture Deal for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s
It’s been a long wait until Five Nights at Freddy’s finally started production. The project was trapped in production hell due to creator Scott Cawthon not signing off on any of the projects. Yet, just recently the film finally started production and is moving forward in full force. The next big surprise was who they were able to cast for the project with Matthew Lillard joining the film. Not just that, rumors already made the rounds that he’s potentially playing the franchise’s main antagonist.
‘Percy Jackson and The Olympians’ Wraps Season One With New Set Video
Production on the first season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians has officially wrapped. The announcement was made via a Twitter video featuring actor Walker Scobell, who plays the titular character in the new series. Percy Jackson and The Olympians will also star Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood respectively. The series was created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz and is based on the young-adult novel series authored by Rick Riordan.
Marvel Studios Publishing Scott Lang’s Memoir From ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to get a look into the mind of Scott Lang, you’re in luck. Marvel has unveiled that they are publishing the book Look Out for The Little Guy which is inspired by the novel written by Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Oona Chaplin Set to Play Fire Na’vi Leader in ‘Avatar 3’
Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the two-billion mark and has set in motion the future of a brand-new franchise. James Cameron is certainly excited to continue the work he started going beyond the third film, but he still is busy putting the finishing touches on Avatar 3. We already heard that it’ll introduce a new tribe of Na’vi that is based on fire; adding to more comparisons with the Avatar: The Last Airbender series.
‘One Piece’ Star Reveals Why Netflix’s Adaptation Replaced Luffy’s Sandals
After a long wait, the first look at the live-action adaptation of One Piece has finally arrived. We not only got a poster teasing Monkey D. Luffy but also a special image offering a good look at the cast members that’ll become permanent parts of the Straw Hat pirates. Yet, there has been some controversy surrounding the first look.
Contestants Describe Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show as “Inhumane” and a “Warzone”
Many scratched their heads when it was first announced that Netflix didn’t learn the core lesson from their hit series Squid Game. A series about having people play childish games for survival to win money shared a deep look into how far the disparity between the rich and poor can push individuals. Yet, somehow Netflix thought it was a good idea to create an actual reality TV show adapting the concept for those willing to win big.
Disney May Return to Licensing its Films and TV Series to Rivals
Disney+ was a big venture for Disney with a strong focus on creating a singular hub for everyone loving any of their properties. They went out of their way to purchase 20th Century Studios to ensure they could expand their library in a way that would allow them to do exactly that. Yet, the losses taken throughout the last few years under new management of Bob Chapek didn’t truly shape an optimistic outlook on streaming’s future.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Renewed for Season 2
AMC has renewed Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches for a second season. The news comes halfway through the show’s first season, following the show’s performance thus far. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Mayfair Witches has averaged around 560,000 viewers from initial viewers. That’s ahead of Interview With the Vampire which tends to average around 490,000 viewers. As it stands, Mayfair Witches had the biggest series debut to date on AMC+ and, over its first 30 days, was the most-watched season of any series on the streamer.
Michael B. Jordan Ready to “Expand the Creed-Verse” with Spinoffs and ‘Creed 4’
Michael B. Jordan has certainly made a splash in cinemas with his various projects over the years. Yet, he continues to build up his fictional boxing career in the now Creed trilogy. With a third entry on the horizon where he’ll face off against Jonathan Majors, it seems he’s not going to be wrapping up his work on the self-titled “Creed-verse” anytime soon.
