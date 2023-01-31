Read full article on original website
Lizzo ‘Hard Launches’ Her Relationship With Myke Wright
Lizzo "hard launched" her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing four new photos of the two before they headed out for their star-studded date night on Saturday. In the photos, Lizzo and Wright were showing off their red-carpet looks and enjoying a few moments in each other's company ahead of the pre-Grammy gala ceremony on Feb. 4.
Khloé Kardashian Poses for Sassy Pics in Skin-Tight Leopard Print Ensemble
Khloé Kardashian loves herself an animal print—especially when it's Dolce & Gabbana. The 38-year-old reality star stepped out in a leopard print jumpsuit while attending a private event for the luxury fashion house on Friday, Feb. 3, and her outfit definitely did not disappoint. The Good American co-founder...
Meghan Trainor Shares Emotional Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Baby No. 2
Meghan Trainor announced earlier this week that she and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child together, and now she's giving her fans a glimpse at the moment she learned she was pregnant. In a heartwarming new Instagram video, the 29-year-old pop star appears right after reading her pregnancy...
Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Off Short Blunt Bob With Bangs in Jaw-Dropping Look
Emily Ratajkowski transformed her entire look with one ultra-trendy hairstyle: the bob. While the model may not be the first to incite the frenzy of freshly chopped locks, she did add her own flare to the haircut that has celebrities like Zendaya, Idina Menzel and Hailey Bieber in a chokehold. Bangs! And if we're being honest, the resemblance between her and Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace (played by Uma Thurman) is now too strong to ignore.
Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Frannie Marin Vows Not to "Shrink Herself" in the Game
Frannie Marin loves the "tornado of chaos" that is the new era of Survivor. But she hopes to be the calm in the center of the storm, putting into practice the mindfulness and self-compassion she currently studies as a research manager. But it's actually her time at a nail salon that the 23-year-old is pulling on the most, hoping her customer experience service gave her the tips (French and otherwise) she needed to handle all sorts of personalities without coming across as a big schemer.
Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Firefighter Danny Massa Thinks He'll Be Seen as a "Frat Boy Jerk"
Danny Massa is terrified by the entire concept of Survivor. But that's no strange feeling for him, considering the firefighter's line of work involves him throwing himself into the fearful unknown every day. And the 32-year-old will bring that sense of adaptability into the game, openly saying he couldn't (and shouldn't) make a plan going in and instead take things as they come. But one of the first things he knows he'll have to overcome is initial impressions, hoping to get past his American Pie-like exterior to a more fully baked interior.
Exclusive! Jane Fonda on the Importance of Female Friendships, Finding Strength in Difficult Moments and Loving Tom Brady
Jane Fonda doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. "I'm a healthy, energetic person who loves life and feels there's a lot to be done. And I want to do as much as I can," the award-winning actress and activist, whose cancer is in remission, told Parade.com in an exclusive new interview.
Stray Cat Decides To Work At A Car Shop And Greet Every Customer | The Dodo
Stray cat wanders into a car shop and decides to stay — then this guy who works there gets super attached ❤️️. Keep up with Buster and all his adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/buster_and_brothers, and TikTok: http://thedo.do/Buster_and_brothers. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
Street Cat Is So Determined To Get Inside This Woman’s Home | The Dodo
Street cat shows up at woman’s door determined to be let inside — and the sweetest things happen when she finally gets her wish 😻. Special thanks to Patches! Follow along on Youtube: https://thedo.do/-PatchesLima, TikTok: https://thedo.do/patcheslima & Instagram: https://thedo.do/PatchesLima. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
