Danny Massa is terrified by the entire concept of Survivor. But that's no strange feeling for him, considering the firefighter's line of work involves him throwing himself into the fearful unknown every day. And the 32-year-old will bring that sense of adaptability into the game, openly saying he couldn't (and shouldn't) make a plan going in and instead take things as they come. But one of the first things he knows he'll have to overcome is initial impressions, hoping to get past his American Pie-like exterior to a more fully baked interior.

1 DAY AGO