Read full article on original website
Related
Gratitude might be key in reducing stress
Gratitude has a myriad of health benefits ranging from mental to emotional to physical. How to become more grateful. How to spell gratitude. How to reduce stress. How to reduce anxiety. How to reduce depression. Why gratitude is important.
Developing a More Positive Attitude in Your Life"
A positive attitude can help you cope with difficult situations, solve problems more effectively, and build strong relationships. It can also improve your physical and mental health.
psychologytoday.com
Finding Joy and Engaging in the Dance of Life
Why is it so challenging for adults to find joy in the everyday, yet so easy for children? We enter the world with a sense of wonder and curiosity. Because we are constantly in the present moment, our eyes see only what is right in front of us, making us little masters of mindfulness. We engage freely and smile easily. As we move from infancy through toddlerhood, we play ceaselessly and ask endless questions.
Cultivating a Gratitude Attitude
You've probably heard of a gratitude attitude. Maybe you’re wondering why you should add gratitude to your life or maybe you know you need to, but you don’t know how. Why should everyone (not just the super successful) cultivate a gratitude attitude?
4 Comforting Ways to Process Grief
Whether you are experiencing the death of a loved one, the end of a significant relationship, or any other type of loss, grief can be incredibly difficult to deal with. If you're finding it hard to cope, here are four comforting ways to help you through the grieving process. Acknowledge...
Self-Care Practices to Deal With Overwhelming Emotions
As you may well know, anger as well as overwhelming emotions in general are a delicate matter to deal with. Before going into practices that help cope with anger and strong emotions in general, it’s important to understand why we feel them in the first place.
Boosting Emotional Intimacy
Emotional intimacy is closeness and familiarity with someone else that comes from sharing your most personal thoughts and feelings. When you are emotionally intimate with someone, you feel as though you can be yourself and share anything with them without judgment. This type of intimacy can be extremely beneficial in a relationship, as it allows both partners to feel connected and supported.
Running to escape negative emotions can worsen your sense of well-being. Here’s how to reshape your relationship to exercise
Running is good for physical and mental health, but your intention for engaging in it matters.
Opinion: A Lack Of Empathy Plays A Role in Narcissistic Personalities
Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. It is a crucial component of healthy human interactions and relationships. However, individuals with narcissistic personalities tend to have a deficiency in empathy, which can significantly impact their interactions with others.
Manifesting Love
Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how. Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
Beyond Happy: Understanding and Cultivating Positivity
Positivity is a state of mind characterized by a focus on the good, the possible, and the future. It is the opposite of negativity, which is characterized by a focus on the bad, the impossible, and the past. Positivity is not just about feeling good, it is also about thinking and acting in ways that promote well-being, growth, and success.
The Importance of Self-Esteem and Confidence in Our Lives
Self-esteem and confidence are two important aspects of our overall well-being. They are closely related and often intertwined, and both play a significant role in how we view ourselves and interact with others. Building self-esteem and confidence can be a lifelong journey, and it requires a combination of understanding and practice.
Why You Struggle to Keep a Positive Mindset
A positive mindset is key to making changes in your life. It’s easy to be positive when things are good. If you’re struggling with executive functions, you might also struggle to keep a positive mindset. You are probably working on building and maintaining routines. Creating new habits is difficult, especially if you stumble. Mistakes happen, but they can make you feel like a total failure. That feeling hampers your ability to keep a positive mindset.
psychologytoday.com
Are Moments of Human Connection Always Joyful?
Moments of human connection have a positive psychological impact, but they do not always feel joyful. Meaningful interactions are often characterized by a complex mix of emotions—sometimes a mix of happy feelings and difficult ones. No matter what feelings we experience in the process of connecting, we tend to...
maloriesadventures.com
How to Use Crystals for Your Spiritual Needs
Many people believe that tools are not essential for spiritual practices. After all, you only need your body, mind, and intuition to change your life or reality. However, some people use tools to direct their energy and hone their intentions. Remember, some objects can be handy. This belief is especially true if the material came from the earth, like crystals and plants. The important part is that you feel comfortable and at ease with your spiritual practice. So, if you feel like you need a tool to help you focus, here is how to use crystals for your spiritual needs.
psychologytoday.com
How Do Self-Esteem and Related Factors Impact Anger Arousal?
A discrepancy between explicit (conscious) and implicit (unconscious) self-esteem is associated with anger suppression and negative affect. Emotional dysregulation is a key component in the association of low self-esteem and physical aggression, anger, and hostility. Programs to support healthy self-esteem include those that support the cultivation of emotional intelligence and...
8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It
Experts break down the comments and behaviors from adults that make kids feel anxious.
brides.com
A Therapist Explains the Keys to Long-Term Happiness in a Marriage
Whether you’re celebrating one year of marriage or 10, there is always room to strengthen your relationship for the larger goal of long-term happiness within your union. And while this looks different for every single couple, there are a few core things everyone in a partnership can focus on in order to sustain a happy marriage that will last a lifetime.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0