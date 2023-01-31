Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios Publishing Scott Lang’s Memoir From ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to get a look into the mind of Scott Lang, you’re in luck. Marvel has unveiled that they are publishing the book Look Out for The Little Guy which is inspired by the novel written by Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Ed Brubaker’s ‘Criminal’ In Development at Amazon
Amazon Studios is negotiating to bring Ed Brubaker‘s creator-owned comic book series, Criminal, to the small screen. The series debuted in 2006 and has been awarded three Eisner Awards and has always been among the most in-demand books on shelves. Brubaker has been one of comics’ most prolific creators of the 2000s, writing for both DC and Marvel, where he and artist Sean Phillips first launched Criminal under their Icon imprint.
‘Jurassic World’ Director Teams Up with ‘House of the Dragon’ Writer for New Atlantis Film
It looks like we’re taking a trip to Atlantis. Sadly, it isn’t an adaptation of the iconic Disney film, even if it almost seems expected they’d at least try to bring it into live-action but an original story by Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow. Not just that, he’s also set to team up with House of the Dragon‘s Charmaine DeGraté, who will co-write and executive produce the project. The deal was finalized with Skydance which will see Trevorrow also direct the film titled Atlantis.
Storyboards Offer First Look at a Canceled Series by ‘Arcane’s Riot Games
There are always a lot of things that happen behind the scenes that sometimes never see the light of day. Nowadays, it’s sadly become common that projects don’t always make it out and they can even end rather early in their production cycle. That also seems to be the case with a never announced Riot Games series that was likely based on League of Legends like the popular Arcane Netflix series.
‘One Piece’ Star Reveals Why Netflix’s Adaptation Replaced Luffy’s Sandals
After a long wait, the first look at the live-action adaptation of One Piece has finally arrived. We not only got a poster teasing Monkey D. Luffy but also a special image offering a good look at the cast members that’ll become permanent parts of the Straw Hat pirates. Yet, there has been some controversy surrounding the first look.
Seth Rogen Believes ‘The Boys’ “Wouldn’t Exist” Without Marvel Studios
There’s been an online debate for years if Marvel Studios catering too much to a younger audience. With the rise of more adult fare like The Boys, some people feel like there’s no place for that franchise anymore. The series creator Seth Rogen, however, does acknowledge that the films are “just not for” him as he believes it’s not made for an “adult with no children.” Though he also aknowledges that is his own personal taste and praises Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
Matthew Lillard Signed a 3-Picture Deal for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s
It’s been a long wait until Five Nights at Freddy’s finally started production. The project was trapped in production hell due to creator Scott Cawthon not signing off on any of the projects. Yet, just recently the film finally started production and is moving forward in full force. The next big surprise was who they were able to cast for the project with Matthew Lillard joining the film. Not just that, rumors already made the rounds that he’s potentially playing the franchise’s main antagonist.
‘Percy Jackson and The Olympians’ Wraps Season One With New Set Video
Production on the first season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians has officially wrapped. The announcement was made via a Twitter video featuring actor Walker Scobell, who plays the titular character in the new series. Percy Jackson and The Olympians will also star Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood respectively. The series was created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz and is based on the young-adult novel series authored by Rick Riordan.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 to Start Production in May; 2024 Release in Question
There has been a lot of speculation on when we can see the final season of Stranger Things. The fourth season just released and the wait has been a long one, but it was surprising to find out that the Duffer Brothers and their writing staff haven’t even tackled the fifth season’s scripts once the fourth season was released. So, it seemed like the wait might take quite a bit longer than expected and according to Finn Wolfhard, it may have gotten just a bit longer.
Oona Chaplin Set to Play Fire Na’vi Leader in ‘Avatar 3’
Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the two-billion mark and has set in motion the future of a brand-new franchise. James Cameron is certainly excited to continue the work he started going beyond the third film, but he still is busy putting the finishing touches on Avatar 3. We already heard that it’ll introduce a new tribe of Na’vi that is based on fire; adding to more comparisons with the Avatar: The Last Airbender series.
Release Date and Episode Titles Revealed for Volume 2 of ‘Star Wars: Visions’
One of Disney +’s best Star Wars projects to date was 2021’s nine-episode anime anthology, Star Wars: Visions. The series consisted of shorts inspired by and set in the Star Wars galaxy that were not mandated to exist within the canonical timeline. The shorts were well received and a second season was ordered up fairly quickly and set for 2023. With Season 2 of The Bad Batch, Season 3 of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka all on the slate, 2023 is a busy year for Star Wars and fans wondered where Volume 2 of Visions might fit. Now we know.
Contestants Describe Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show as “Inhumane” and a “Warzone”
Many scratched their heads when it was first announced that Netflix didn’t learn the core lesson from their hit series Squid Game. A series about having people play childish games for survival to win money shared a deep look into how far the disparity between the rich and poor can push individuals. Yet, somehow Netflix thought it was a good idea to create an actual reality TV show adapting the concept for those willing to win big.
‘Thunderbolts’ Villain Rumored to Be Fueled by a Dark Entity
Though production in Marvel Studios Thunderbolts won’t begin for several more months, the film’s plot is starting to take shape. Credible rumors suggest that the team assembled by Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will find themselves up against one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful characters: Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry. Now, a new rumor from one of YouTube’s most popular sensationalists adds a little extra seasoning to the rumored rumble between Sentry and the Thunderbolts.
Disney May Return to Licensing its Films and TV Series to Rivals
Disney+ was a big venture for Disney with a strong focus on creating a singular hub for everyone loving any of their properties. They went out of their way to purchase 20th Century Studios to ensure they could expand their library in a way that would allow them to do exactly that. Yet, the losses taken throughout the last few years under new management of Bob Chapek didn’t truly shape an optimistic outlook on streaming’s future.
Michael B. Jordan Ready to “Expand the Creed-Verse” with Spinoffs and ‘Creed 4’
Michael B. Jordan has certainly made a splash in cinemas with his various projects over the years. Yet, he continues to build up his fictional boxing career in the now Creed trilogy. With a third entry on the horizon where he’ll face off against Jonathan Majors, it seems he’s not going to be wrapping up his work on the self-titled “Creed-verse” anytime soon.
