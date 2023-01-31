Global Navigation Satellite System Global Market Report 2023: Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
U.S. delivers first of two space sensors to be hosted on Japanese satellites
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Jan. 17 it has delivered the first of two space sensor payloads scheduled to fly on Japan’s navigation satellites. Japan’s Office of National Space Policy in 2020 inked an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to host two optical sensor payloads on Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) constellation. The first sensor will fly on QZS-6 and the second on QZS-7, currently projected to launch in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Woonsocket Call
World Office Furniture Industry Report 2022: Estimates for 2022 and Forecasts for Growth in Demand 2023-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The World Office Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The world office furniture industry offers a comprehensive picture of the global office furniture sector, providing basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2013-2022, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2024, summary tables for the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of the leading office furniture manufacturers on a global level and, new in this year edition, a focus on the Top 20 office furniture countries.
Woonsocket Call
China Intelligent Logistics Expert Ms. FEI Chunke: Leading the Intelligent Transformation of International Logistics
With the continuous penetration and integration of Internet and logistics services, our country has formally entered the era of intelligent logistics services from the era of traditional logistics services. Intelligent logistics is a logistics service system with efficient operation. Through the integration of big data, the Internet, the Internet of Things, intelligent hardware and software and other new era technological means, the information of each link of the whole logistics system can be visually managed, real-time managed, and informationally managed. As an intelligent logistics expert in the front of logistics service in our country, Ms. FEI Chunke has carried out market analysis and study on the construction of international logistics service system. Recently, we had the honor to invite Ms. FEI Chunke for an interview. Let’s take a look at her understanding and research results on the intelligent transformation of international logistics.
Woonsocket Call
JRE Provides Highly Durable Flexible Teflon Hoses in India
JRE offers FDA hoses, composite hoses, utility rubber hoses, breakaway couplings, rubber bellows, metallic bellows, and many more. The company is typically divided into two divisions; one as an assembler and manufacturer of flexible hoses and couplings and the other as a supplier of several specialised pieces of equipment for the power and petrochemical industry. It was established in 1981 by Late Shri. J.M.Mehta. The company utilises the most advanced technology in the industry. This allows them to create the finest quality product for any industry and application.
CoinTelegraph
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. According to a Jan. 28 report by Sina News, Chinese telecom giant Huawei has recently filed for eight trademarks related to its Huawei “YunYunBao” nonfungible tokens (NFT) series. The trademarks include digital collectibles in the scientific instruments, furniture, education, jewelry, advertising and telecom sectors. Last April, Huawei unveiled its YunYunBao NFTs, featuring characters inspired by its namesake cloud service. Huawei NFTs are minted on its proprietary Huawei Petal Chain, which the telecom giant says has over 1,000 nodes and can handle over 50,000 transactions per second.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Cathie Wood's ARK Sees $200 Trillion Potential For Disruptive Innovation Market — With AI As 'Most Important' Catalyst
Cathie Wood’s ARK has stated that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could scale 40% annually during this business cycle, from $13 trillion today to $200 trillion by 2030. In 2030, the market value associated with disruptive innovation could account for the majority of the global equity market capitalization, it stated.
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
straightarrownews.com
WSJ: China research institute buying semiconductors made in US
According to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal, a research institute in China has bought American-made semiconductors at least a dozen times since 2020. The advanced computer chips came from companies such as Intel and Nvidia. The Journal review of research papers published by the state-run China Academy...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
defensenews.com
Following deficiency, Marines add comms capability to ACV variant
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Command and Control Variant was not built with sufficient long-range communications capability, a Pentagon test and evaluation office found, but the service has since integrated additional equipment to fix the problem. The Director of Operational Test and...
Woonsocket Call
Dassault Systèmes Developed a New Data Science Solution to Allow Renault Group to Optimize Vehicle Costs
Dassault Systèmes supports Renault Group to extend its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud and of virtual twin experiences, from design and engineering functions to costing and purchasing. Dassault Systèmes’ cost intelligence solution with artificial intelligence is allowing Renault Group to simulate the impacts of raw material...
Medagadget.com
Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.8 billion by 2031 with Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges
Portable ultrasound scanners are handheld or compact ultrasound machines designed for use outside of traditional healthcare facilities, such as in remote locations, field settings, or for patient home care. They typically use advanced technology to produce high-quality images, making them useful for a variety of medical applications, such as obstetrics, cardiology, critical care, and emergency medicine. Portable ultrasound machines are convenient and cost-effective, and they can help to improve access to medical imaging services in areas where resources are limited.
techxplore.com
Pilot study shows how zero waste in food supply chain could be achieved through smart IoT technology
The REAMIT project (Improving Resource Efficiency of Agribusiness supply chains by Minimizing waste using big data and IoT sensors) aims to save 1.8Mt of food waste or €3B per year in North-West Europe and prevent 5.5Mt/yr of CO2 emissions. It involves a consortium of food and technology organizations and universities, including Nottingham Tent University (NTU).
Woonsocket Call
Tradeweb Reports January 2023 Total Trading Volume of $23.2 Trillion and Average Daily Volume of $1.15 Trillion
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for January 2023 of $23.2 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.15tn, an increase of 2.8 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY). Tradeweb's broad...
Woonsocket Call
Global Executive Trends for 2023
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Global executive recruitment has been under a lot of pressure thanks to economic challenges and many other factors, including the Great Resignation. The race to find, and hire, the right people is one that no organisation can afford to back out of. Given the huge impact that executives and leaders have on businesses, putting exceptional talent in place is a key part of the process of nurturing internal growth in any organisation. For organisations looking to take a new approach to global executive recruitment this year, these are some of the key trends to keep an eye on.
DARPA wants aircraft that can maneuver with a radically different method
The program is called Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors, or CRANE. DARPAThe Pentagon's R&D wing is taking the next steps toward developing airplanes that don't use traditional control surfaces like ailerons.
aircargonews.net
Lödige to supply automated handling system for Cainiao
German logistics systems supplier Lödige Industries is to deliver an automated air cargo handling system for the new Cainiao Smart Gateway. What will be the third-largest logistics centre in Hong Kong is scheduled to open in the third quarter of this year, and the Lödige handling system will handle acceptance, delivery, storage, retrieval, transhipment and sorting of air cargo through the facility.
marketplace.org
Inside the push to limit China’s access to advanced chip-making tech
The United States has persuaded the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of high-tech chip-making equipment to China. Along with the U.S., the Netherlands and Japan are home to some of the most important companies that produce the equipment needed to make advanced semiconductors. This effort to control exports, kicked off by the Biden administration last October, takes direct aim at China’s capacity to make the best microchips.
Woonsocket Call
Technology is reshaping warfare
- New and emerging technology is changing how wars are fought, even the nature of war, and the United States needs to embrace these changes, according to a new report from the Special Competitive Studies Project, a bipartisan nonprofit with the goal of strengthening American competitiveness in technology such as artificial intelligence.
