NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
KISS 106

Over 50,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Recalled Nationwide

You might want to check your refrigerator to see if you have any of these recalled products. Recalls are a dime a dozen these days. There seems like there is a new one each day for a vehicle, appliance, or food. Of course, some products that are recalled are more severe than others, but all of them should be noted. In this case, you will want to be aware of this massive sausage product recall due to possible listeria contamination.
foodsafetynews.com

Ready-to-eat sausages recalled after inspection finds Listeria on production surfaces

Daniele International LLC, of Mapleville, RI, is recalling 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement. FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces...
CNET

Check Your Fridge: Over 50,000 Pounds of Salami, Sausage Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

You might want to rethink that charcuterie board at your next dinner party. Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled approximately 52,914 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Sunday.
Popculture

Rao's Soup Recalled

Consumers trying to beat the chilly winter temperatures with hot soup may have to find an alternative. Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. voluntarily recalled Rao's Chicken and Gnocchi soup after a packaging mishap resulted in the presence of an undeclared allergens. While the soups are labeled Chicken and Gnocchi soup, they may actually contain Vegetable Minestrone, which contains egg.
TENNESSEE STATE
kmvt

Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WDIV) - A Michigan couple learned the hard way to make sure they lock shopping apps on their mobile devices before they let their son use them. Keith and Kristyn Stonehouse say their 6-year-old son, Mason, spent some time playing on his dad’s phone Saturday night before he went to bed. After Mason’s bedtime, GrubHub delivery drivers began dropping off orders.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

52,914 pounds of sausage products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Federal regulators announced a recall for several ready-to-eat sausage products throughout the country over fears of listeria contamination. Rhode Island-based company Daniele International is recalling about 52,914 pounds of ready-made sausage, including charcuterie products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Sunday. The potentially contaminated sausages were produced between May...

