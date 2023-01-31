Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Proposed Las Vegas high-rise condo tower may bring more Californians
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new high-rise condo building is planned to come to Las Vegas as part of a mixed-use development plan that includes a grocery store, retail, and commercial space but most of the condo owners may be from California. Las Vegas City Council approved on Wednesday...
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas, Treasure Island hiring dozens during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers across the valley will have the chance to attend two separate hiring events this February. Treasure Island Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas are looking to hire staff for multiple departments during their upcoming career fairs on Thursday, February 9.
Fox5 KVVU
$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
963kklz.com
9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip
For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
8newsnow.com
City of Las Vegas hosting hiring events for lifeguards, Safekey, other summer positions
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will be hosting several job fairs for open positions including lifeguards, summer camp workers, and Safekey site leaders. The city will offer many camp opportunities for children at different locations throughout the summer months. The hiring fair for summer camp workers will take place over two Saturdays, Feb. 11 and March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at 833 Las Vegas Boulevard North at the city’s Human Resources offices.
Fox5 KVVU
New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation has been approved for downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a new partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) for a police substation.
news3lv.com
Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
Fox5 KVVU
Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip to temporarily close starting Feb. 5
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill restaurant and lounge on the Las Vegas Strip announced on social media that it will temporarily close starting Sunday night. According to the Peppermill, the restaurant will close for maintenance starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The company said it will then reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
iheart.com
Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas
A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
New Las Vegas Strip Project Means the End of an Era
Aside from Wayne Newton, nothing lasts forever on the Las Vegas Strip and one famed attraction and a major casino brand may be going away very soon.
Las Vegas local wins $135K jackpot on Pai Gow Poker at Boulder Station
On Saturday, a lucky Las Vegas local walked out of Boulder Station with a $135,000 jackpot. Station Casinos says the Pai Gow progressive was reset to $93,000 "for the next lucky guest."
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky local added some extra money to his pocket after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip property over the weekend. According to the Rampart Casino, the local, identified only as Ashur, turned a $7.50 bet into $17,823.
news3lv.com
Durango Resort shares new pictures of southwest valley construction site
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Progress is coming along at a new southwest valley casino and resort. The Durango Casino & Resort recently shared photos of construction inside the site as it begins to take shape. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mandalay Bay to host 'We Bridge' culture, music expo...
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
New Dutch Bros Location Looks to Be Planned for Maryland and Tropicana
With twenty locations operating in Las Vegas, this coffee chain isn’t done growing
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Pokémon Go event sells out with 50K tickets sold
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers for an upcoming in-person Pokémon Go event say the Las Vegas gathering has sold out. According to Niantic, the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas event is completely full after selling 50,000 tickets. The event is set to be held Saturday,...
Comments / 6