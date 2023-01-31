ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip

For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

City of Las Vegas hosting hiring events for lifeguards, Safekey, other summer positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will be hosting several job fairs for open positions including lifeguards, summer camp workers, and Safekey site leaders. The city will offer many camp opportunities for children at different locations throughout the summer months. The hiring fair for summer camp workers will take place over two Saturdays, Feb. 11 and March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at 833 Las Vegas Boulevard North at the city’s Human Resources offices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip to temporarily close starting Feb. 5

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill restaurant and lounge on the Las Vegas Strip announced on social media that it will temporarily close starting Sunday night. According to the Peppermill, the restaurant will close for maintenance starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The company said it will then reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas

A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Pokémon Go event sells out with 50K tickets sold

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers for an upcoming in-person Pokémon Go event say the Las Vegas gathering has sold out. According to Niantic, the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas event is completely full after selling 50,000 tickets. The event is set to be held Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

