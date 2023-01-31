Read full article on original website
Weekes to Step Down as President and CEO of the Providers’ Council
FRAMINGHAM – The Providers’ Council, the largest human services membership association in Massachusetts, announced today, February 1, that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weekes will step down later this year after 25 years leading the organization. Throughout his tenure at the Providers’ Council, Weekes established important relationships...
City of Framingham Advertising for Public Information Officer
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a public information officer. The Chief Information Officer acts as the spokesperson for the City and serves as the City’s Emergency Information/Communication Officer. The PIO is responsible professional work providing information on behalf of the City through various communication...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky: State of the City is Strong
FRAMINGHAM – Good evening and welcome to my second State of the City address. It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor for the past 13 months. I am profoundly grateful for all of the support I have received during this time. I would like to thank all of our dedicated City employees who work every day to serve the entire community. You go above and beyond to make sure that the needs of our residents are met. I am grateful and honored to work alongside you. To the City Council, thank you for your partnership and dedication to your constituents. To our Legislative delegation, to the School Committee; and everyone who serves on a Board or Commision, my sincere gratitude. And to my team in the Mayor’s office, Mike, Renan, Jesse, PJ, Ryan, Becca, Heather, and Jenn, who keeps the office running smoothly, my sincere gratitude for your constant hard work and dedication. And to everyone who entrusted me to hold this esteemed office; and most of all, my family; thank you for giving me the opportunity to make a positive impact for Framingham! I’ve always said, when we work together, we can accomplish so much… and that is why, I am happy to report tonight, that the state of our City is strong!
Sponsors of Mass Save Award $343,000 to 5 Community Organizations Committed to Diversifying the Energy Efficiency Workforce
MARLBOROUGH – The Sponsors of Mass Save® today announced the first round of Workforce Partnership Grant recipients, a new grant established to grow and diversify the energy efficiency workforce by supporting organizations in environmental justice communities. Funding totaling $343,000 will be distributed among five diverse and deserving organizations...
Framingham Police Promote Eliardi To Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department promoted Christopher K. Eliadi to lieutenant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Tina pinned his badge on him during the ceremony. In the audience were their three daughters – Lily, Brooke and Summer.
Developers buy former Volvo showroom on Gold Star Blvd., plan new retail building
WORCESTER – The former location of Volvo Cars at 70 Gold Star Blvd. changed hands Tuesday, with a Boston real estate developer purchasing the property for $3.625 million. The site is being remade into a plaza, with a Kelly's Roast Beef restaurant among the planned tenants. Parkingway Management LLC...
Framingham Community Preservation Committee To Review 11 Projects in February
FRAMINGHAM – In November, voters approved the Community Preservation Act. The vote allowed the City of Framingham to charges 1% property tax surcharge which would be used for open space preservation, creation of community housing, preservation of historic buildings and landscapes, and creation of recreation opportunities. The City formed...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Framingham High Graduate Promoted to Police Sergeant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High graduate Christopher Pisano was promoted to Framingham Police sergeant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony with at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Kim and their two children Juliana and Anthony attended the ceremony. His wife pinned his badge on him. More...
Burlington Mall is a shopping mall located in Burlington, Massachusetts. It was opened in 1968. As of 2022, the mall currently features Primark, Nordstrom, and Macy's, the mall currently includes retailers Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry, and Kate Spade New York. The Burlington Mall was developed by Herbert H. Johnson...
Jason Earl Haywood, 46
ASHLAND – Jason Earl Haywood, 46 of Ashland, passed away on January 19, 2023. Jason is survived by his mother, Carolyn Thompson of Belmont, and his father the late, Ronald Haywood. He is survived by Felecia Brown Haywood, his wife. Jason is survived by his brothers Shawn Haywood of...
Worcester Academy plans expansion onto former St. Vincent Hospital site
WORCESTER — Worcester Academy is considering whether to build at the former St. Vincent Hospital, on land now owned by the school. Over the years the private school has bought much of the hospital property, on the northeast corner of Providence and Winthrop streets on Vernon Hill, which has been vacant for...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces Fireworks Coming To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – During the State of the City address Tuesday night, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced fireworks coming to back to Framingham. “We are bringing fireworks back to Framingham to celebrate Independence Day,” said the Framingham Mayor. “You don’t need to spend time in the weeks leading up to the 4th, trying to figure out where to go to celebrate because the fireworks will be right down the street at Farm Pond with additional events for the whole family.”
Margaret Mary (Crehan) Strain, 92, Leonard Morse Labor & Delivery Nurse
ASHLAND – Margaret Mary (Crehan) Strain, 92 passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Lowell and raised in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Dowd) Crehan and wife of the late Paul Strain who died in 2001.
Weisman Resigns From Community Preservation Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The Conservation Commission’s representative to the Framingham Community Preservation Committee has submitted his resignation effective immediately. Weisman said he notified Conservation Commission Chair Sam Bade of his resignation. Steve Weisman has resigned from the Community Preservation Committee, just as the Committee is beginning the process of...
McAuliffe Charter School Announces Interim Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Charter School announced an Interim Executive Director tonight, January 31. Chair of the Board of the Trustee Bob Berman announced Zevey Steinitz as the interim executive director. Steinitz holds a Master of Education degree from Wheelock College and brings significant educational experience in Massachusetts...
JACKPOT! $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
A week after a $31 million ticket was sold in Belchertown, another person won $31 million.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
Photo of the Day: Framingham Police Officer McGrath is #1
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Officer Kathy McGrath was awarded badge #1 this morning in a ceremony at the Memorial Building. She is now the longest serving officer in the department. The ceremony also welcomed five new officers to the department and promoted three officers. SOURCE will have reports and...
