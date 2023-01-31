ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

City of Framingham Advertising for Public Information Officer

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a public information officer. The Chief Information Officer acts as the spokesperson for the City and serves as the City’s Emergency Information/Communication Officer. The PIO is responsible professional work providing information on behalf of the City through various communication...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Sisitsky: State of the City is Strong

FRAMINGHAM – Good evening and welcome to my second State of the City address. It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor for the past 13 months. I am profoundly grateful for all of the support I have received during this time. I would like to thank all of our dedicated City employees who work every day to serve the entire community. You go above and beyond to make sure that the needs of our residents are met. I am grateful and honored to work alongside you. To the City Council, thank you for your partnership and dedication to your constituents. To our Legislative delegation, to the School Committee; and everyone who serves on a Board or Commision, my sincere gratitude. And to my team in the Mayor’s office, Mike, Renan, Jesse, PJ, Ryan, Becca, Heather, and Jenn, who keeps the office running smoothly, my sincere gratitude for your constant hard work and dedication. And to everyone who entrusted me to hold this esteemed office; and most of all, my family; thank you for giving me the opportunity to make a positive impact for Framingham! I’ve always said, when we work together, we can accomplish so much… and that is why, I am happy to report tonight, that the state of our City is strong!
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sponsors of Mass Save Award $343,000 to 5 Community Organizations Committed to Diversifying the Energy Efficiency Workforce

MARLBOROUGH – The Sponsors of Mass Save® today announced the first round of Workforce Partnership Grant recipients, a new grant established to grow and diversify the energy efficiency workforce by supporting organizations in environmental justice communities. Funding totaling $343,000 will be distributed among five diverse and deserving organizations...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Promote Eliardi To Lieutenant

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department promoted Christopher K. Eliadi to lieutenant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Tina pinned his badge on him during the ceremony. In the audience were their three daughters – Lily, Brooke and Summer.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Graduate Promoted to Police Sergeant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High graduate Christopher Pisano was promoted to Framingham Police sergeant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony with at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Kim and their two children Juliana and Anthony attended the ceremony. His wife pinned his badge on him. More...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Burlington Mall is a shopping mall located in Burlington, Massachusetts. It was opened in 1968. As of 2022, the mall currently features Primark, Nordstrom, and Macy's, the mall currently includes retailers Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry, and Kate Spade New York. The Burlington Mall was developed by Herbert H. Johnson...
BURLINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jason Earl Haywood, 46

ASHLAND – Jason Earl Haywood, 46 of Ashland, passed away on January 19, 2023. Jason is survived by his mother, Carolyn Thompson of Belmont, and his father the late, Ronald Haywood. He is survived by Felecia Brown Haywood, his wife. Jason is survived by his brothers Shawn Haywood of...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Sisitsky Announces Fireworks Coming To Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – During the State of the City address Tuesday night, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced fireworks coming to back to Framingham. “We are bringing fireworks back to Framingham to celebrate Independence Day,” said the Framingham Mayor. “You don’t need to spend time in the weeks leading up to the 4th, trying to figure out where to go to celebrate because the fireworks will be right down the street at Farm Pond with additional events for the whole family.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Weisman Resigns From Community Preservation Committee

FRAMINGHAM – The Conservation Commission’s representative to the Framingham Community Preservation Committee has submitted his resignation effective immediately. Weisman said he notified Conservation Commission Chair Sam Bade of his resignation. Steve Weisman has resigned from the Community Preservation Committee, just as the Committee is beginning the process of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

McAuliffe Charter School Announces Interim Executive Director

FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Charter School announced an Interim Executive Director tonight, January 31. Chair of the Board of the Trustee Bob Berman announced Zevey Steinitz as the interim executive director. Steinitz holds a Master of Education degree from Wheelock College and brings significant educational experience in Massachusetts...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close

BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender.   There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy