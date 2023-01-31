ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan to play summer concert in Cincinnati: Tickets on sale soon

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tickets will go on sale soon to see Luke Bryan live in Cincinnati this summer.

Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to perform at the Rose Music Center

This August, country singer Luke Bryan and several guests will be performing at the RNC pavilion at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.

According to Riverbend Music Center, Luke Bryan has been named Entertainer of the Year five times during his career and has earned many other awards including seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards, as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.

He will be joined on stage by special guests Ashley Cooke, John Langston, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic to perform in Cincinnati

The Country on Tour 2023 concert will stop at the Riverbend Music Center on Thursday, Aug. 17. Ticket sales begin on Friday, Feb. 3, however, Ticketmaster lists multiple presale events for you to get your seats early.

To get your tickets to see Luke Bryan live, click here .

