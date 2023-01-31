Read full article on original website
pipestonestar.com
Raymond Edwin Larson
Raymond Edwin Larson, 82, of Garretson, S.D. passed away on January 24, 2023. Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson. Interment was at Norway Cemetery,...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
pipestonestar.com
Bernice Dykstra
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 27 at Faith Community Church in Pipestone with Rev. Jennings Wallace officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Bernice Patricia Dykstra was born to John and Bernice (Parsons) Etherington on April 2, 1933 in Watertown, N.Y. She spent her childhood in Sackets Harbor and was baptized on March 23, 1940 in Watertown. All of her siblings have served in the military. After graduating high school in 1951, Bernice enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on July 24, 1952.
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
pipestonestar.com
Days Gone By the Week of Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Argetsinger is now comfortably located in rooms over Bennett’s Drug Store, where he is prepared to do all kinds of first-class dental work, and extends a cordial invitation to all who call and get acquainted with his methods and ideas in dentistry. (Editor’s note: This was located at 111 West Main in a building no longer there, and replaced by a stone building.)
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
dakotanewsnow.com
Taking care of wild birds during the winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Phil and Linda Pudenz, the owners of the Wild Bird Connection, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning. They talked about what you can do to help those birds in your yard during the winter months.
KELOLAND TV
2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal named
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal was named Wednesday. Dick Sweetman will be the first marshal in 42 years to also be a citizen of Ireland. Sweetman, 86, grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from the University of Notre Dame...
pipestonestar.com
Church Directory for the Week of Feb. 1-9, 2023
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls. Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.
KELOLAND TV
Mushrooms, acid, cocaine and more allegedly found in Minnesota home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars, accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office teamed up with local drug task forces to search 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home in the town of Verdi. Inside, they allegedly found everything from cocaine and meth to mushrooms and acid, along with several types of prescription pills. Authorities say they also found ammunition and cash.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls robberies; Father, son sentenced for defrauding crop insurance; Drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 31. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other at the same intersection. A southwest Minnesota man is back...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
41-year-old arrested in connection with 2 Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon. The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown. Police say a man walked in, showed a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect attempts to rob Sioux Falls bank
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect attempted to rob a local bank. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 5 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a suspect walked into a bank and told the clerk that he wanted cash. The clerk was able to step away and sound an alarm. The suspect then left without any cash.
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller reinstated; Robbery arrests; Suspect acquitted in murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2 — happy Groundhog Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation which led to the arrest of Rocky Hayes last month.
KELOLAND TV
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
