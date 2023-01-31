ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, GA

13-year-old Georgia girl dies after police say she was shot by her own brother

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago

A 13-year-old Georgia girl has died after her own brother was charged in the shooting in Jefferson County earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

A’Rhianna Moye was shot while she was inside her grandparent’s home in Louisville, Georgia, on Jan. 12, according to our ABC News affiliate, WJBF.

TRENDING STORIES:

First responders found Moye unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Her 17-year-old brother, Anthony Mincey, was charged with second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by someone under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Moye was hospitalized for more than two weeks until her death. School officials in Jefferson County said Moye lead the cheerleading team and won second place in the Miss Seventh Grade competition.

Classmates and community members wore pink to honor her with a vigil earlier this month.

It’s unclear if charges against Mincey will be upgraded. The sheriff’s office did not give details on what led to the shooting.

Comments / 13

William Leslie
2d ago

sad that again careless gun Handling results in another death this Month.Read about several others.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Baldwin County man dies during a home invasion

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that led to a murder. Major Brad King said the murder occurred during a home invasion on the 140 block of Black Spring Road. King confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old man who resided...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Jefferson County 13-year-old shooting victim pronounced dead

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by her brother in Jefferson County on Jan. 12, according to authorities. According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

81-year-old killed when car, tractor-trailer crash on Deans Bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash that killed one person Wednesday morning in south Augusta. The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m. on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road, across the street from Gordon Lakes Golf Course. The crash involved a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Homicide investigation underway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road. RCSO says it was called out to the area at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, deputies found an unresponsive male that had been shot at least twice.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its public search for a man wanted for rape. According to authorities, as of 11:13 a.m., Monday, the subject has been located. Phillip Ryans, 35, was wanted in connection with a rape that occurred on Sunday at the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
228K+
Followers
156K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy