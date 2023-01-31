Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that the Acquired Fund will make final distributions in connection with the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”). The final distribution will be payable March 3, 2023 to common shareholders of record on February 24, 2023. The final Acquired Fund distributions will consist of substantially all of the Acquired Fund’s undistributed tax-exempt interest income, ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, earned and anticipated to be earned through the close of business on March 10, 2023. In early 2024, common shareholders of the Acquired Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2023 that will tell shareholders how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO