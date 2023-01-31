Read full article on original website
Related
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Joining Trillion Dollar Club By 2030 — Here Are Its Bearish, Average And Bullish Price Views
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management has released its seventh edition of the ‘Big Ideas 2023’, which suggests that apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD is on a trajectory that could see it become a multi-trillion dollar market in the coming years. What Happened: This comes at a time when Bitcoin...
Motley Fool
35% of Cathie Wood's Flagship ETF Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks
Cathie Wood likes to make big investments in individual stocks. While no stock in the Ark Innovation ETF makes up more than 10% of the portfolio, Wood is heavily concentrated in a handful of names. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Estimated Final Distribution Amounts
Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that the Acquired Fund will make final distributions in connection with the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”). The final distribution will be payable March 3, 2023 to common shareholders of record on February 24, 2023. The final Acquired Fund distributions will consist of substantially all of the Acquired Fund’s undistributed tax-exempt interest income, ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, earned and anticipated to be earned through the close of business on March 10, 2023. In early 2024, common shareholders of the Acquired Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2023 that will tell shareholders how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE American: VFL) (the “National Muni Fund”) a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “VFL,” declared a monthly distribution of $0.0450 per share. The monthly distribution is payable February 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be February 16, 2023.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Anthony Scaramucci says he got only $400,000 back on his $10 million investment in FTX's token
Anthony Scaramucci says he only got $400k back from a $10 million investment in FTX's token. The SkyBridge Capital investor backed FTT after receiving $45 million in funding from FTX. But he told Bloomberg he remains bullish on cryptocurrencies and expects the Fed to halt interest-rate increases. Anthony Scaramucci says...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo are among Wall Street giants named as possible FTX creditors
The 116-page document connects some of the biggest names on Wall Street to FTX's bankruptcy case. The list doesn't disclose the size or kind of debts the collapsed crypto firm might owe the banks, Bloomberg reported. Other elite financial institutions on the list were Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank and MUFG...
JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber
JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
Woonsocket Call
Global Prairie and Hileman Group Announce Merger
Joining forces to drive greater impact for clients through data-driven marketing strategy and cutting-edge technology. Global Prairie, a 100% employee-owned international marketing consultancy, announces its merger with Hileman Group, a fast-growing marketing technology firm serving leading healthcare, life sciences, higher education, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and FinTech organizations. The merger will enable Global Prairie to drive greater impact for its clients, amplifying organizational purpose with data-driven strategies and cutting-edge marketing technology.
Woonsocket Call
America's Frontier Fund Launches Strategic Innovation Group to Support Fund's Mission of Advancing Frontier Technologies in America
America's Frontier Fund (AFF) announced today it is assembling a group of 12 finance, policy, and technology experts to join its newly formed Strategic Innovation Group. The group will provide strategic guidance to help AFF reach its investment objectives and advance American competitiveness through frontier technologies. The Strategic Innovation Group will be chaired by Nicholas Donofrio, IBM Fellow Emeritus and Former Executive Vice President, Innovation and Technology at IBM.
Woonsocket Call
Finance of America Issues Statement on the Proposed Sale of Incenter’s Title Insurance Business
Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) (“FOA” or the “Company”), a leading specialty finance and solutions platform, issued the following statement today from FOA Interim Chief Executive Officer Graham A. Fleming regarding the entry into an agreement for the sale of the title insurance business of Incenter, an FOA subsidiary, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT):
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (IVVD) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Adagio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IVVD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 14, 2021, Adagio disclosed that its COVID-19 treatment and...
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
Woonsocket Call
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.07 per share payable in cash on March 7, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 21, 2023. About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn...
Woonsocket Call
Global Peak Flow Meter Market to Surpass US$ 104.3 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - An increase in awareness about early diagnosis and proactive management of common chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, has created attractive growth opportunities for companies in the Peak Flow Meter Market.
gamblingnews.com
Better Collective Buys 5% Stake in Catena Media
The news was reported in a very short press release from Better Collective stating that the company is satisfied with its investment and does not wish to comment on it any further. The Start of a Collaboration Between Fierce Rivals. It is interesting to see how the two companies will...
Woonsocket Call
Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard
Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
Comments / 0